ENG vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The top spot in the Group 2 points table of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round will be on the line when England take the field against New Zealand

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 6:37 PM IST
The Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues as England take on New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombotoday. While England have already secured a place in the semi-finals, New Zealand need a win to join them and South Africa in the final four.
 

The coin flip of the match went in New Zealand's way, who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harry Brook (ENG): Would've won the toss and batted as well. Watched the game the other night and there was spin here. They're an amazing side. If we can beat them and try and knock them out, that'll be great. I think we fielded amazing throughout the competition. There was mis-execution in the previous game. I think I'll be sticking at number three. Jamie Overton is out, Rehan Ahmed is in.  Mitchell Santner (NZ): We're going to have a bat first. You have to win games if you want to win a WC. Nice to have a run on this wicket the other night. We know what it's going to do. Does look the same. Looked good last game and spun more than we thought. If it's flatter, have to adjust accordingly. You try and use the dimensions in your favour. Same team. 

England  vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

 

England  playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

 

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson 

  Check all the live updates of the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 27.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

