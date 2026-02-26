Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario

Top two teams from Group 1 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
South Africa are one step closer of comfirming their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating West Indies by 9 wickets on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
South Africa, with four points, are now at the top of the Group 1 points table, while West Indies have dropped to the second spot.
 
The defending champions, India, now have their fate for semi-final qualification in their own hands as they only need to beat Zimbabwe in Chennai today to make their Sunday match against West Indies a virtual quarter-final.
 
 
However, if Zimbabwe pull off an upset win today, they will push the Men in Blue to the verge of elimination from the Super 8 round.

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table

Position Team Played (P) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 South Africa (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 2.890
2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.791
3 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8
4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Remaining fixtures and results

Match No Date Teams Venue Result / Status
43 Mon, Feb 23 2026 South Africa vs India Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium South Africa won by 76 runs
44 Tue, Feb 24 2026 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium West Indies won by 107 runs
47 Thu, Feb 26 2026 West Indies vs South Africa Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium South Africa won by x wickets
48 Thu, Feb 26 2026 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Fixture scheduled
51 Sun, Mar 1 2026 Zimbabwe vs South Africa Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium Fixture scheduled
52 Sun, Mar 1 2026 India vs West Indies Kolkata, Eden Gardens Fixture scheduled
 
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

