T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario
Top two teams from Group 1 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Wins (W)
|Losses (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|South Africa (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.890
|2
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.791
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.8
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-5.350
|T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 fixtures and results
|Match No
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Result / Status
|43
|Mon, Feb 23 2026
|South Africa vs India
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|South Africa won by 76 runs
|44
|Tue, Feb 24 2026
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium
|West Indies won by 107 runs
|47
|Thu, Feb 26 2026
|West Indies vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|South Africa won by x wickets
|48
|Thu, Feb 26 2026
|India vs Zimbabwe
|Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Fixture scheduled
|51
|Sun, Mar 1 2026
|Zimbabwe vs South Africa
|Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Fixture scheduled
|52
|Sun, Mar 1 2026
|India vs West Indies
|Kolkata, Eden Gardens
|Fixture scheduled
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST