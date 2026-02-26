T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario

South Africa are one step closer of comfirming their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating West Indies by 9 wickets on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa, with four points, are now at the top of the Group 1 points table, while West Indies have dropped to the second spot.

The defending champions, India, now have their fate for semi-final qualification in their own hands as they only need to beat Zimbabwe in Chennai today to make their Sunday match against West Indies a virtual quarter-final.