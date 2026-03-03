Experience in India will surely help New Zealand: Mitchell on T20 WC SF

New Zealand don't make things bigger than they are, said Daryl Mitchell on Monday, adding that the Kiwis will rely on their recent experience of playing in India for the T20 World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will take on the last edition's runners-up South Africa in the first semifinal to be played at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday, and Mitchell said the Kiwis have complete clarity over how they want to operate.

"We're pretty clear how we want to operate as Black Caps and that's both on and off the field. We don't make things bigger than what they are, but we're also very excited to be in this position and know how lucky we are to be here in a semifinal," Mitchell told New Zealand Cricket.

"Just looking forward to getting stuck into the contest, trying to win little moments is something that we constantly speak about and hopefully that means we're heading off to a final in a few days' time," Mitchell said. New Zealand have been in India since the start of the year having played a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series across various venues in the build-up to the showpiece. Mitchell said New Zealand will look to bank on that experience. "We've spent a bit of time here in India in the last two months and I guess we know what conditions we'll be coming up with," said Mitchell as the Kiwis returned from Sri Lanka after playing a few games in the island nation.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli will forever be the icon and hero of RCB: Director Mo Bobat "It'll be different to what we've experienced in the last fortnight in Sri Lanka. But also I think guys will trust the preparation that we've had over the last few months and just looking forward to getting stuck in." "I would say the Sri Lankan surfaces were a lot slower and a lot lower and got it quite difficult towards the back end of innings." New Zealand had earlier lost their group stage clash to South Africa by seven wickets. "They've been one of the best teams in the competition for a reason and they are where they are, so we're really excited to take them on. Even here in Kolkata in the semi-final of the World Cup." "Both teams are doing everything they can to try and move on to the next stage. For me, it's just going to be really cool to get into a full crowd at Eden Gardens. It's always pretty special," Mitchell added.