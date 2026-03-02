T20 WC: World Cups and bilateral series are different, says Gambhir

The defending champions, India, kept their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign alive on Sunday, beating West Indies by five wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to qualify for the semi-finals.

India received a tough challenge from West Indies, who posted 195 for four batting first. However, the Men in Blue were able to chase down the total with ease in the end, thanks to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97-run innings off just 50 balls.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media in the post-match press conference, where he expressed satisfaction with the result but admitted that the pressure of World Cup matches is very different from that of games in a bilateral series.

Higher stakes and pressure in World Cups Gambhir stated that the intensity of a global tournament cannot be compared with bilateral cricket. According to him, bilateral series provide teams with opportunities to recover from setbacks over multiple games, whereas World Cups leave little room for mistakes. He also mentioned that most matches in such tournaments effectively become must-win encounters, which significantly raises the pressure on players. As a result, teams cannot always play the same free-flowing brand of cricket that might work during bilateral series. Conditions and situational awareness matter The India coach also pointed out that playing conditions during the tournament were different from what teams often experience in bilateral contests. He explained that several bilateral games had been influenced by heavy dew in the second innings, which has been largely absent during the World Cup campaign.

Because of this, Gambhir stressed that success in a World Cup depends less on maintaining a particular strike rate and more on reading the match situation correctly and adapting to conditions. Belief during a tough chase Reflecting on India’s chase of a challenging 195-run target, Gambhir said the team never felt out of the contest despite the demanding total. He praised the players, especially Sanju Samson, for maintaining control of the chase and understanding the tempo required under pressure. While India have often chased targets quickly in bilateral series — sometimes finishing games within 16 or 17 overs — Gambhir reiterated that World Cup matches require a different mindset. Given the pressure of the stage and the quality of opposition, he said teams must remain composed and approach each situation carefully rather than focus solely on aggressive scoring rates.