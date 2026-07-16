From Super 8 to Super 10: ICC's new T20 World Cup 2028 format explained

The ICC has announced a major change to the structure of the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup, introducing a new Super 10 stage and additional knockout matches in an attempt to make the tournament more competitive.

The tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will continue to feature 20 teams, but the route to the semi-finals will look completely different.

The ICC believes the new format will create more high-pressure contests and reduce the possibility of teams qualifying comfortably before the knockout stages.

Group stage: Five groups of four teams

The biggest change comes in the opening stage.

Previously, the 20 participating teams were divided into four groups of five. Under the new structure: Five groups will be created.

Each group will contain four teams.

The top two teams from every group will qualify. ALSO READ: One for history: How India dominated first-ever women's Test at Lord's This will produce 10 teams for the next phase. Super 10 replaces Super 8 The traditional Super Eight stage will be replaced by a Super 10 competition. The 10 qualified teams will be split into two groups: Group 1 — five teams Group 2 — five teams

Each team will compete in another league phase, meaning consistency will remain crucial even after qualification from the opening round. New Eliminator system introduced The biggest innovation in the new format is the introduction of an additional knockout round. Unlike previous tournaments where the top two teams from each Super Eight group qualified directly for the semi-finals, the 2028 edition will reward group winners. The system will work as follows: Group winners qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Teams finishing second will face third-placed teams from the opposite group.

Winners of those Eliminator matches will complete the semi-final lineup. The change adds another pressure-filled stage similar to franchise cricket tournaments.