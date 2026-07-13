One for history: How India dominated first-ever women's Test at Lord's

For 142 years, Lord's has stood as cricket's most revered theatre. It has witnessed Don Bradman's brilliance, Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup, Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt from the balcony and countless unforgettable Test matches. Yet, despite being known as the Home of Cricket, the iconic venue had never hosted a women's Test until last week.

That finally changed when Harmanpreet Kaur's India walked onto the hallowed turf to take on England in a one-off Test on July 10. Four days later, on July 13, they ensured that the inaugural chapter of women's Test cricket at Lord's would forever belong to India, as the visitors completed a commanding 270-run victory, dominating with bat and ball to register one of the most significant wins in the history of Indian women's cricket.

Why this Test was bigger than a result

India may have secured a famous victory and added a feather to their cap, but the significance of the contest stretched well beyond the final scoreline.

The match marked the first women's Test at Lord's, 142 years after the venue staged its inaugural men's Test in 1884. For generations, Lord's represented cricket's grandest stage, but one that remained largely inaccessible to women. While the ground has hosted women's one-day internationals and the Women's World Cup final, the longest format had conspicuously been absent from its schedule.

The timing added another layer of symbolism. The Test came almost 50 years after Lord's staged its first women's international in the form of an ODI between Australia and England on August 4, 1976.

The occasion also reflected the transformation within the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of Lord's. Women were admitted as full MCC members only in 1999, after more than two centuries of the club's existence.

On this occasion, Harmanpreet Kaur's side walked through the famous Long Room — a space once reserved exclusively for men's cricket — before taking the field in a Test that many regarded as long overdue.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking through the long room of Lord's Cricket Ground When future generations revisit the history of Lord's, they will not simply find another Test result. They will find the match that finally opened the Home of Cricket to women's Test cricket.

How India dominated Lord's

The 270-run margin reflected India's dominance, but the visitors had seized control of the Test much earlier through disciplined batting and relentless bowling. After being sent in, India recovered from an early setback, with Smriti Mandhana's 83 laying the platform before Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma guided the visitors to a competitive 285.

Kranti Gaud then turned the match with a superb 5/37, ripping through England's top order to help bowl the hosts out for 170 and secure a commanding 115-run first-innings lead. Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana and Deepti provided excellent support.

India tightened their grip in the second innings. Mandhana struck another half-century before Yastika Bhatia's patient 113 became the defining knock of the match. An unbeaten fifty from Richa Ghosh helped India declare at 341/7, setting England an imposing target of 457.

ALSO READ: Biggest CSK shake-up: Stephen Fleming steps down after 18 years England never threatened the chase, as Satghare, Gaud and Rana shared the wickets, with Deepti wrapping up the innings for 186. India's disciplined display in every department completed a historic victory in the inaugural women's Test at Lord's.

Yastika, Kranti on the honours boards

A record that eluded some of India's greatest batters, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, is now part of Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud's legacy. The duo scripted history at Lord's by becoming the first Indian women to earn places on the iconic honours boards, ensuring that their names will forever be etched inside the Pavilion at the Home of Cricket.

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud with her name on Lord's Honour Board Gaud was the first to achieve the milestone, producing a superb spell of 5/37 in England's first innings to become the first woman to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord's. The young pacer also became the first Indian woman to feature on the venue's bowling honours board, joining an illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers that includes Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhatia then followed with a composed 113, becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Her innings placed her among the select group of Indian batters to have scored Test hundreds at the iconic venue, making the achievement even more remarkable.

Indian batters with their names on Lord's honours board:

Player 50s at Lord's 100s at Lord's D Vengsarkar 1 3 KL Rahul 0 2 A Agarkar 0 1 M Azharuddin 0 1 R Dravid 2 1 S Ganguly 0 1 M Mankad 2 1 A Rahane 1 1 R Shastri 0 1 G Vishwanath 2 1 Y Bhatia 0 1

Indian bowlers with their names on Lord's honours board:

Player 50s at Lord's 100s at Lord's D Vengsarkar 1 3 KL Rahul 0 2 A Agarkar 0 1 M Azharuddin 0 1 R Dravid 2 1 S Ganguly 0 1 M Mankad 2 1 A Rahane 1 1 R Shastri 0 1 G Vishwanath 2 1 Y Bhatia 0 1

Packed stands prove women's Tests have a future

If there remained any doubts about whether women's Test cricket could attract audiences, Lord's provided a compelling answer.

More than 33,000 spectators attended the four-day contest, making it one of the best-attended women's Tests in history and providing administrators with tangible evidence that red-ball cricket still has a place in the women's game. The turnout reflected not just curiosity surrounding a historic occasion, but a growing appetite among fans to watch elite female cricketers compete in the sport's longest format.

The success of the inaugural women's Test at the venue strengthened the argument for a more structured red-ball calendar. Rather than being treated as a novelty staged once every few years, women's Tests now have another strong case for becoming a regular feature of the international calendar.

A milestone for women's Test

For much of its history, women's cricket remained on the margins of the sport, with limited funding, infrequent Test matches and minimal broadcast exposure. The inaugural women's Test at Lord's, however, showcased how far the game has progressed.

The emergence of franchise competitions such as the Women's Premier League (WPL), stronger domestic pathways, central contracts and greater investment from cricket boards have transformed the women's game by providing financial security, professional coaching and regular exposure to high-pressure cricket.

The response at Lord's reflected that growth. More than 33,000 spectators attended across the four days, while millions followed the match on television and digital platforms, underlining the increasing popularity of women's cricket.

The contest also demonstrated that women's cricket can thrive in the longest format. Yastika Bhatia's patient century, Kranti Gaud's incisive pace bowling and Smriti Mandhana's half centuries in both innings displayed the technical quality and tactical depth that Test cricket demands.

The focus now turns to administrators. While the success of the Lord's Test is a significant milestone, sustaining the momentum will require a structured red-ball calendar rather than isolated fixtures. With India, England and Australia backing more women's Tests, the case for regular bilateral series has never been stronger.

How can this win elevate India's women's cricket?

India's historic victory at Lord's could become a defining moment for women's cricket, both on and off the field. Coming soon after a disappointing ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign, the win showcased the team's resilience and reaffirmed its growing stature in the Test arena despite the limited opportunities available in the format.

Success at the Home of Cricket also carries significance beyond the result. Landmark victories at iconic venues generate wider attention, helping attract young players, increase the commercial appeal of the women's game and encourage greater investment in red-ball cricket.

For the BCCI, the triumph strengthens the case for expanding the women's Test calendar. After driving the professionalisation of the sport through the Women's Premier League (WPL), stronger domestic structures and improved financial support, increasing the number of Test matches would be a logical next step.

Perhaps the most enduring legacy will be the sight of Indian names on the Lord's honours boards. Long after the scorecard fades into history, visitors walking through the Lord's Pavilion will find Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud on the honours boards — lasting reminders of the day India ensured that the Home of Cricket finally had a women's Test worthy of its history.