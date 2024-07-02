Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'God's plan': Suryakumar Yadav on his consequential catch in T20WC final

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Suryakumar ensured that his name too will be remembered fondly every time an Indian fan recollects the see-saw finale in Bridgetown

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:49 AM IST
"It was god's plan," Suryakumar Yadav said on Monday as he reminisced his incredible match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, which is being lauded across the board as the perfect execution of athleticism, balance and game awareness.

In a brief telephonic conversation with PTI, the Mumbaikar was modest about his role in India's title triumph. Rohit Sharma's men defeated a dangerous South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

"I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country...god's plan it was," Suryakumar said when asked about the catch that has become a standout moment from the game.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had the big-hitting David Miller on strike.

He hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar steadied himself on the ropes, caught the ball, released it just as he went over the boundary ropes and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

For many old-time fans, it brought back memories of the brilliant catch that Kapil Dev took in the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies. Kapil had run sideways from mid-on to grab a top edge from the great Viv Richards off Madan Lal's bowling in a fine display of sound judgement.

Before that, the equation was 30 runs from as many balls but South Africa bungled in a typical fashion with Hardik Pandya triggering the collapse, dismissing a well-set Heinrich Klaasen for 52.

The Proteas went on to lose four wickets for 17 runs to be restricted to 169/8 in pursuit of 177.

Suryakumar's decision-making and awareness was also applauded by India's fielding coach T Dilip.

"When the moment comes, it's his decision and awareness of rope, that's very important, and knowing with confidence that he can throw and come back, it's a decision-making at that time, and he got on to that," Dilip had said.

"We fielded like a pack of wolves, as Rahul bhai and Rohit keep saying... Everybody knew their roles but together we hunted every opportunity which came our way leaving no stone unturned," he added.

The title conquest ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title for India.

The side is currently stranded in Bridgetown due to a category 4 hurricane that has pounded the island leading to a complete shutdown of air services.

Topics :Suryakumar YadavICC T20 World CupICC T20 rankingsBCCIICC Cricket Committee

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

