Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition
Hetmyer broke the record of Pakistan's Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|T20 World Cup edition
|Sixes
|1
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|2026
|19*
|2
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Pakistan
|2026
|18
|3
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|2024
|17
|4
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|2012
|16
|5
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|2024
|16
|6
|Marlon Samuels
|West Indies
|2012
|15
|7
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|2007
|15
|8
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|2024
|14
|9
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|2007
|12
|10
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|2012
|11
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:22 PM IST