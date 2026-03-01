Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer created history during the must-win Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, as the southpaw became the player to hit the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Hetmyer, who scored 27 runs off 12 balls against India before getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, hit two sixes in his innings, taking his total sixes tally in the tournament to 19. Notably, he broke the record of Pakistan's Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday.