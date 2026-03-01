T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers
The tournament has witnessed four centuries so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is heading to the business end, with the semifinals set to begin from Wednesday, March 4. The tournament has witnessed some great team efforts, along with multiple individual brilliances.
In the 2026 edition, four centuries have been scored so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament. Out of the four centuries, two have been scored by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, which is also the highest by any batter in one edition.
From USA’s Van Schalkwyk to Blessing Muzarabani, their bowling has shown that the increased number of teams are not just for show but mean business.
As the battle for the trophy intensifies, the race for individual honours is also reaching its final stage. Keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the tournament so far.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers
The top run-scorers list of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is led by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who, with a total of 383 runs to his name, has the highest tally by any player in a single edition of the tournament.
Also Read
He is followed by Zimbabwe's surprise package Brian Bennett (292 runs), South Africa’s Aiden Markram (268 runs) and Ryan Rickelton (228 runs).
For the defending champions India, Ishan Kishan, with 214 runs, is at No. 8 and tops their list.
|Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|7
|6
|383
|100*
|76.6
|160.25
|2
|2
|BJ Bennett (ZIM)
|6
|6
|292
|97*
|146
|134.56
|0
|3
|AK Markram (SA)
|7
|7
|268
|86*
|53.6
|175.16
|0
|3
|RD Rickelton (SA)
|7
|7
|228
|61
|38
|171.42
|0
|1
|HC Brook (ENG)
|7
|7
|228
|100
|32.57
|161.7
|1
|1
|SO Hetmyer (WI)
|6
|6
|221
|85
|44.2
|182.64
|0
|2
|TL Seifert (NZ)
|7
|6
|216
|89*
|43.2
|157.66
|0
|2
|Ishan Kishan (IND)
|6
|6
|214
|77
|35.66
|186.08
|0
|2
|SA Yadav (IND)
|6
|6
|213
|84*
|42.6
|138.31
|0
|1
|P Nissanka (SL)
|7
|7
|211
|100*
|35.16
|147.55
|1
|1
|Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
|6
|6
|206
|73
|51.5
|164.8
|0
|1
|P Rathnayake (SL)
|7
|7
|205
|60
|34.16
|154.13
|0
|2
|BKG Mendis (SL)
|6
|6
|197
|61
|39.4
|114.53
|0
|3
|WG Jacks (ENG)
|7
|7
|191
|53*
|63.66
|176.85
|0
|1
|FH Allen (NZ)
|7
|6
|189
|84*
|37.8
|173.39
|0
|1
|SD Hope (WI)
|6
|6
|185
|75
|37
|139.09
|0
|2
|GD Phillips (NZ)
|7
|5
|176
|76*
|44
|160
|0
|1
|JG Bethell (ENG)
|7
|7
|175
|55
|25
|128.67
|0
|1
|D Brevis (SA)
|7
|6
|173
|45
|28.83
|151.75
|0
|0
|Q de Kock (SA)
|7
|7
|171
|59
|24.42
|135.71
|0
|1
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top wicket-takers
Despite only playing in the group stages, USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar with 13 wickets is leading the list alongside Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who also has 13 wickets to his name.
South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch, with 12 and 11 wickets, respectively, are third and fourth on the list, followed by India’s Varun Chakravarthy, who also has 11 wickets to his account.
|Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|SC van Schalkwyk (USA)
|4
|4
|13
|4/25
|7.76
|6.8
|6.84
|2
|0
|B Muzarabani (ZIM)
|6
|6
|13
|4/17
|14.46
|7.88
|11
|1
|0
|L Ngidi (SA)
|6
|6
|12
|4/31
|13.75
|6.87
|12
|1
|0
|C Bosch (SA)
|6
|6
|11
|3/12
|14.18
|6.78
|12.54
|0
|0
|CV Varun (IND)
|6
|6
|11
|3/7
|13.09
|7.2
|10.9
|0
|0
|M Theekshana (SL)
|7
|7
|11
|3/23
|18.54
|7.41
|15
|0
|0
|AU Rashid (ENG)
|7
|7
|11
|3/36
|19
|7.83
|14.54
|0
|0
|M Jansen (SA)
|5
|5
|11
|4/22
|16.72
|9.27
|10.81
|2
|0
|Usman Tariq (PAK)
|6
|5
|10
|4/16
|14.1
|7.23
|11.7
|1
|0
|LA Dawson (ENG)
|7
|7
|10
|3/24
|19
|7.3
|15.6
|0
|0
|G Motie (WI)
|6
|6
|10
|4/28
|15.5
|7.75
|12
|1
|0
|JC Archer (ENG)
|7
|7
|10
|2/20
|22.5
|8.65
|15.6
|0
|0
|B Evans (ZIM)
|6
|6
|10
|3/18
|19.6
|9.18
|12.8
|0
|0
|PVD Chameera (SL)
|6
|6
|10
|3/38
|20
|9.52
|12.6
|0
|0
|J Overton (ENG)
|5
|5
|9
|3/18
|12.55
|6.64
|11.33
|0
|0
|R Ravindra (NZ)
|7
|5
|9
|4/27
|9.77
|6.76
|8.66
|1
|0
|MA Leask (SCOT)
|4
|4
|9
|4/17
|13.55
|7.62
|10.66
|1
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|4
|4
|9
|4/15
|12.66
|8.24
|9.22
|1
|0
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|5
|5
|8
|3/24
|16
|7.11
|13.5
|0
|0
|DN Wellalage (SL)
|7
|7
|8
|3/26
|24.37
|7.22
|20.25
|0
|0
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:38 PM IST