IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to field first. Both skippers after the toss: Surya: We will bowl first tonight. Looks good. It has been a chasing ground, wicket gets even better so chasing is a good option. It's already wild and we will look to give a good show to the crowd. I think we ticked all the boxes last game. Same team. Hope: We would have done the same (bowling). Playing consistent cricket is key for us. Most of the guys have been part of the IPL and hopefully we can come out on top today. It's a do or die game today. This is what we play for - to play against big teams, best teams. One change, Akeal Hosein comes in for Brandon King..