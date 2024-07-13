ICC likely to discuss expenses of US leg of T20 WC during Colombo meeting

The United States-leg of the T20 World Cup is believed to have exceeded the budget and the all-powerful ICC Board will discuss the losses suffered when it meets during the Annual Conference of the world governing body in Colombo on July 19.

Since the auditing isn't complete, it is difficult to quote a figure of losses as the amount received through gate receipts (ticketing) is yet to be fully computed.

However, there is feeling among prominent board members that losses for the US-leg of the tournament could run into millions of dollars.

It has been learnt that Tournament Director Chris Tetley has resigned but according to sources aware of the developments, the 49-year-old Englishman had decided to put in his papers even before the start of the tournament.



"Many members aren't happy with Tetley's performance. He had tendered his resignation but it can't be said that USA leg of the T20 World Cup has got anything to do with it," an ICC board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"With at least three ICC global tournament and all associate nation getting T20I status, management work is relentless. Tetley, it is believed had decided to quit some time back."



Those who have worked closely to conduct the event believe that ICC will actually earn handsomely through the ticket sales.

However what has irked the influential members of the ICC is choice of New York city as one of the venues for the marquee event.

The pitch and outfield of the Nassau County Cricket stadium had received a lot of flak and that was avoidable.

"The event was supposed to be held in the USA and there were other cities apart from New York where matches could have been organised. Why wasn't it considered?



"No practice matches were played to test the strip, which was certainly unsuitable for top flight cricket," the source said.