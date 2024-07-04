Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's victorious parade after T20 World Cup win delayed in Mumbai

The Wankhede Stadium here was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday

2024 T20 World Cup win celebration
India cricket team with PM Narendra Modi after 2024 T20 World Cup win. Photo: BCCI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
The start of the T20 World Champion Indian cricket team's victory parade here at the Marine Drive on Thursday was delayed as the squad landed in the city a little after 5:00 pm local time.

As per the itinerary shared by the officials here, the T20 World Cup winning side was slated for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

However, it was learnt that the team could only leave New Delhi by 3:42 pm after reaching the national capital for a meeting with the Indian PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day, having returned from Barbados only early in the morning.

The Wankhede Stadium here was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday.

After arriving in the city, Rohit Sharma's team and its support staff will make their way to the southern tip of the city which houses the Wankhede Stadium.

The iconic stadium which witnessed India's last ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 had its stands filled to the brim by passionate fans as thousand others waited outside the gates which were closed around 5:00pm.

Topics :India cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

