ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters bowlers

|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
|Group 1 team rankings
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.425
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.223
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-0.650
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.489
|Group 2
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.625
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.814
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.412
|United States of America
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.908
|Top 10 highest run-getters in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|6
|6
|0
|238
|80
|39.66
|168
|141.66
|0
|3
|1
|15
|15
|N Pooran (WI)
|6
|6
|1
|227
|98
|45.4
|153
|148.36
|0
|1
|0
|15
|17
|AGS Gous (USA)
|5
|5
|1
|211
|80*
|52.75
|140
|150.71
|0
|2
|0
|20
|10
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|6
|6
|0
|211
|70
|35.16
|181
|116.57
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4
|Q de Kock (SA)
|6
|6
|0
|187
|74
|31.16
|127
|147.24
|0
|2
|1
|13
|12
|TM Head (AUS)
|6
|6
|1
|179
|68
|35.8
|118
|151.69
|0
|1
|1
|17
|11
|DA Warner (AUS)
|6
|6
|1
|172
|56
|34.4
|122
|140.98
|0
|2
|0
|16
|9
|MP Stoinis (AUS)
|6
|4
|1
|167
|67*
|55.66
|99
|168.68
|0
|2
|0
|14
|10
|PD Salt (ENG)
|6
|5
|1
|158
|87*
|39.5
|89
|177.52
|0
|1
|0
|14
|10
|RR Pant (IND)
|5
|5
|1
|152
|42
|38
|112
|135.71
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|128
|21.2
|0
|134
|15
|5/9
|8.93
|6.28
|8.53
|1
|1
|A Zampa (AUS)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|146
|13
|4/12
|11.23
|6.08
|11.07
|1
|0
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|120
|20
|0
|141
|12
|4/9
|11.75
|7.05
|10
|1
|0
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|120
|20
|2
|113
|11
|4/7
|10.27
|5.65
|10.9
|1
|0
|A Nortje (SA)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|142
|11
|4/7
|12.9
|5.91
|13.09
|1
|0
|AS Joseph (WI)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|123
|20.3
|0
|152
|11
|4/19
|13.81
|7.41
|11.18
|1
|0
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|126
|21
|0
|168
|11
|3/22
|15.27
|8
|11.45
|0
|0
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|114
|19
|2
|65
|10
|3/7
|6.5
|3.42
|11.4
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|148
|10
|4/17
|14.8
|6.16
|14.4
|1
|0