T20 World Cup 2024 semis qualification scenario for ENG, SA, WI | Group 2

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 enters the business end, the race for the semifinal spot has become quite interesting. While Afghanistan's win against Australia put the Kangaroos in precarious situation , in Group 2 South Africa, West Indies and England are in the race for two spots in the semifinal.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night and Thursday morning according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

So as the fans are gearing up for last two fixtures of Group 2, consists of England, West Indies and South Africa and USA, Lets take a look at the semifinal qualification scenarios from Group 2:

England semifinal qualification scenarios

Matches played: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1

Net runrate: 0.412

Matches remaining: vs USA on June 23 at 8 PM IST

After one win and as many defeats, England are at the third spot on Group 2 points table , below South Africa and West Indies. England need to win against USA to first register 4 points and that too with a good margin to overtake West Indies' net run rate.

Scenarios for England vs USA

If England bat first, the Three Lions must score at least 160-plus runs and then beat USA by at least 10 runs.

If England bowl first, they should win the match with an over to spare.

West Indies semifinal qualification scenarios

Matches played: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1

Net runrate: +1.814

Matches remaining: vs SA on June 24 at 6 AM IST

West Indies' winning run in T20 World Cup was snapped by England. But Rovman Powell's men thumped the USA, thus boosting their net runrate.

If they win the Super 8 match against South Africa, they would qualify for the semifinal on better net runrate.

The positive news for West Indies is that their match is scheduled after England vs USA.

Thus they will know about the permutation and combination if England's net runrate gets a major boost with a win.

South Africa semifinal qualification scenarios

Matches played: 2

Won: 2

Lost: 0

Net runrate: 0.625

Matches remaining: vs WI on June 24 at 6 AM IST

South Africa are only team in Group 2 to win both their Super 8 matches. They are currently at the top of the points table. However, even they could face elimination from T20 World Cup 2024 given West Indies and England win their matches by big margin.

A defeat from West Indies on June 24 means West Indies and South Africa would have four points. Since West Indies' net runrate has been superior of South Africa, the former will take the top spot.

A win for England by big margin will also affect South Africa's chances as Jos Buttler's men could also surpass Proteas' net run rate.

USA semifinal qualification scenarios

Matches played: 2

Won: 0

Lost: 2

Net runrate: -2.908

Matches remaining: vs ENG on June 23 at 8 AM IST

USA are out of Semifinal race even if they win their last fixture against England.

What if England vs USA match washed out?

If England vs USA match is washed out then, South Africa will qualify for semifinal despite they lose their last fixture.

In this case, England will qualify if South Africa beat West Indies.

What if South Africa vs West Indies match washed out?

If SA vs WI match is washed out, then South Africa will qualify for semifinal.

In this case, West Indies will qualify only if England lose their match vs USA or washout.