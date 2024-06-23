Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / USA vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
USA vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates USA vs ENG Playing 11: If England can win this game, they will enter the semi-final in all likelihood

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
USA vs England live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2024
USA vs England live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
England would be aiming to continue on their path of defending their T20 World Cup 2022 title by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 when they face the USA in their last match of the Super 8 stage at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. If they can win this game, they will enter the semi-final in all likelihood. 
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here For the US, who have not won any game in the Super 8, it will be an opportunity to try and spring a surprise on the defending champions. 
T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs ENG Playing 11 prediction
USA playing 11 probable: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk/Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
USA vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between USA skipper Aaron Jones and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the USA (USA) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live HUSAi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The USA vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs ENG Live streaming
USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
USA vs ENG  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates 

Key Events

6:48 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: United States of America probable playing 11

6:45 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Should we expect any changes in the playing 11 of the United States?

6:29 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Current weather of Bridgetown, Barbados

6:16 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: England's net run rate scenario for this game

6:03 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?

5:52 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Head-to-head record between the two teams

5:41 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage

6:48 PM

6:45 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Should we expect any changes in the playing 11 of the United States?

 
Nisarg Patel and Milind Kumar, the two US players who have not had a chance in any of the games so far might get a game today. There is no clarity yet on skipper Monank Patel who has not played any game since the USA vs Pakistan game. If he is fit, he might get a game today as well. 
 

6:29 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Current weather of Bridgetown, Barbados


6:16 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: England's net run rate scenario for this game

 
Considering that West Indies beat South Africa in a Super Over and England beat the USA, in that case, three teams will finish on four points each. To surpass South Africa's net run rate, England must win by at least 9 runs or with five balls to spare. If that happens then England will go trough as second best team behind West Indies from this group to the semi-final. 
 

6:03 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?

 
The biggest importance of this match is that the result will give the exact clarity South Africa needs before its game against West Indies later tonight (Monday morning in IST). If there is an upset tonight and the USA beat England, then Proteas could go through to the semis even after losing and so could the West Indies. 
 

5:52 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Head-to-head record between the two teams

 
This will be the first-ever meeting of the senior teams of the two nations in a T20 international. 
 

5:41 PM

USA vs England Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs England match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates from this game. 
 
First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

