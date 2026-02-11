South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan breaks century stand
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Australia will take on Ireland in the second match of the day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Australia will take on Ireland in the second match of the day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
12:09 PM
12:06 PM
12:01 PM
11:56 AM
11:50 AM
11:46 AM
11:42 AM
11:37 AM
11:34 AM
11:32 AM
11:26 AM
11:25 AM
11:17 AM
11:15 AM
11:08 AM
11:05 AM
10:57 AM
10:55 AM
10:40 AM
10:39 AM
10:34 AM
10:30 AM
10:20 AM
10:09 AM
9:59 AM
9:50 AM
Topics :South Africa cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket News
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST