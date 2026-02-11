Associate Sponsors

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan breaks century stand
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan breaks century stand

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Australia will take on Ireland in the second match of the day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
12:09 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 143 for 3 after 16 overs

Noor Ahmad continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Floated up on off and drifting in, Miller knocks it calmly down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 5: Googly finishing on middle after pitching outside leg, Brevis makes room and taps it gently to point for one.
 
Ball 4: Flat length ball sliding into the pads, Miller works it through square leg and rotates the strike.
 
Ball 3: Dragged down short on middle, Brevis cuts it away to sweeper cover for a single.
 
Ball 2: FOUR. Overpitched in the slot, Brevis clears some room and smashes it powerfully straight down the ground for a boundary.
 
Ball 1: Googly on leg turning away, Brevis pushes it back down the pitch. No run.

12:06 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 135 for 3 after 15 overs

Rashid Khan continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Flat length ball around off, Brevis tucks it gently through mid-wicket and picks up a single as Rashid finishes his spell.
 
Ball 5: Flatter and wider outside off as Brevis makes room, Rashid beats him on the cut with extra pace and angle. No run.
 
Ball 4: Googly following the batter, Brevis backs away but still manages to cut it through point and comes back for two.
 
Ball 3: Short and wide outside off, Brevis mistimes the cut straight to short cover. No run.
 
Ball 2: Googly on off turning in from a good length, Brevis stabs it towards point. No run.
 
Ball 1: Floated up from round the wicket, Miller drives and gets an outside edge down to backward point for a single.

 

12:01 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 131 for 3 after 14 overs

Noor Ahmed comes back in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Fuller on off, David Miller eases it down to long-on and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Overpitched outside off, Miller crunches the drive but finds short cover. No run.
 
Ball 4: Googly on a reasonably full length, Miller hangs back and defends cautiously. No run.
 
Ball 3: Floated up outside off and dipping late, Brevis reaches out and slices the drive off the outside half to short third man for a single, forcing Miller to dive back in.
 
Ball 2: Googly on the pads, Brevis nudges it gently to the right of the bowler. No run.
 
Ball 1: Full and wide outside off, Brevis stretches to drive it wide of long-off and comes back for two runs.

11:56 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 127 for 3 after 13 overs

Rashid Khan comes back in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: WICKET – LBW. Rashid Khan strikes again! The googly beats Rickelton’s defence, he’s trapped plumb in front and the review confirms it as he departs after a fine knock.
 
Ball 5: Googly outside off, Brevis chops the cut towards point and a misfield allows a scrambled single despite a big mix-up in the middle.
 
Ball 4: WICKET – Caught. Flat and into the pads, de Kock pulls but doesn’t get enough on it, hitting straight to deep mid-wicket where Ibrahim Zadran takes a safe catch.
 
Ball 3: Pushed through flat on a good length, Rickelton works it neatly through mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 2: Flighted into the pads, de Kock nudges it into the on-side and takes one.
 
Ball 1: Good length turning in from around leg, de Kock is beaten on the inside edge as a muted LBW appeal is turned down. No run.

11:50 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 123 for 1 after 12 overs

Azmat Omarzai comes back in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Short of a length outside off with pace taken off, de Kock guides it away for a single.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length outside off, slower ball again, Rickelton cuts it out to sweeper cover and takes one.
 
Ball 4: SIX. Full and drifting down leg, Rickelton picks it up beautifully and whips it over mid-wicket for a big maximum.
 
Ball 3: Slower ball banged into the pitch outside off, Rickelton cuts it through backward point and they come back for two.
 
Ball 2: Short of a length slower delivery outside off, de Kock slaps it towards sweeper cover for a single.
 
Ball 1: Pace off and short of a length outside off, de Kock dabs it through backward point and dives back to complete the second run.

11:46 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 111 for 1 after 11 overs

Mujeeb comes back in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: SIX. Tossed up on off, Rickelton gets underneath it and launches it high over long-on for a maximum, bringing up his fifty.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up on off, de Kock works it calmly down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 4: FOUR. Dragged short by Mujeeb, de Kock swivels across and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket, the boundary also bringing up his half-century.
 
Ball 3: Quicker outside off, de Kock tries to nudge it on the on-side but pushes it straight back to the bowler. No run.
 
Ball 2: Flighted outside off, Rickelton gets to the pitch and punches it down to long-on for one.
 
Ball 1: Flighted on middle and leg, de Kock nudges it softly towards mid-wicket and takes a single.

11:42 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 98 for 1 after 10 overs

Noor comes in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Flighted on middle, Rickelton tucks it wide of mid-wicket and they hurry back for two as the throw comes to the bowler’s end.
 
Ball 5: FOUR. Too full and wide outside off, Rickelton drives hard through extra-cover and a fumble in the field helps it race away to the boundary.
 
Ball 4: FOUR. Tossed up wide of off, Rickelton leans forward and drives on the rise through cover, finding the gap perfectly.
 
Ball 3: SIX. Overpitched and wide, Rickelton gets underneath it and swipes it high over mid-wicket for a big maximum.
 
Ball 2: Flighted on middle and leg, de Kock tucks it behind square on the on-side for a single.
 
Ball 1: SIX. Tossed up well outside off, de Kock frees his arms and launches it cleanly over long-on to start the over with a maximum.

11:37 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 74 for 1 after 9 overs

Rashid continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Tossed up on middle, de Kock works it gently to mid-wicket and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Loopy delivery outside off, de Kock drives but finds the fielder at cover. No run.
 
Ball 4: Dragged short and down leg, Rickelton swivels and pulls it backward of square on the on-side for a single.
 
Ball 3: FOUR. Rickelton brings out the reverse sweep, gets low and times it beautifully over backward point for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Flighted on middle and leg, de Kock nudges it wide of mid-wicket and rotates the strike with a run.
 
Ball 1: FOUR. Tossed up on off, de Kock miscues the lofted drive but the ball drops short of long-on and runs away to the ropes after a misjudgment in the deep.

11:34 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 64 for 1 after 8 overs

Nabi continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Flighted around off, de Kock uses soft hands and drops it wide of cover-point for a single.
 
Ball 5: Flatter and wider of off, Rickelton cuts it square on the off-side and picks up one.
 
Ball 4: Dropped short just outside off, Rickelton backs away but drives straight to cover-point. No run.
 
Ball 3: SIX. Fraction too full outside off, Rickelton gets down on one knee and slogsweeps it powerfully over wide long-on for a maximum.
 
Ball 2: Slower and turning away, Rickelton top-edges the slog-sweep and the ball loops over the keeper’s head, allowing two runs.
 
Ball 1: Flighted on middle and leg, de Kock works it through mid-wicket with soft hands for a single.

11:32 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 53 for 1 after 7 overs

Rashid Khan comes in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: The wrong ’un dragged short and wide of off, de Kock backs away and chops it square on the off-side for a single.
 
Ball 6: Wide. Tossed up drifting down leg, de Kock misses the flick and despite an appeal from behind, it’s called a wide.
 
Ball 5: Flighted on off and slightly short, Rickelton punches it down to long-on for one.
 
Ball 4: Tossed up on middle and leg, de Kock nudges it in front of square on the on-side and takes a single.
 
Ball 3: SIX. Attempted wrong ’un but overpitched in the slot, de Kock backs away, opens the off-side and lofts it cleanly over long-off for a maximum.
 
Ball 2: Tossed up on off, de Kock closes the face early and the leading edge drops just short of Rashid. No run.
 
Ball 1: Flighted delivery from over the wicket, de Kock gets forward and defends solidly. No run.

11:26 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 43 for 1 after 6 overs

Md Nabi comes in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Dragged short by Nabi, de Kock rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up wider of off, Rickelton leans into the drive and collects a single to long-off.
 
Ball 4: Quicker through the air, de Kock makes room and drops it in front of point, scampering through for one.
 
Ball 3: FOUR. Fraction short around off, de Kock backs away, opens the face and cuts it crisply past backward point for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Nicely flighted on off, Rickelton tucks it wide of mid-wicket and rotates the strike with a single.
 
Ball 1: Tossed up on off, de Kock nudges it in front of mid-on for a quick run.

11:25 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 34 for 1 after 5 overs

Azmat Omarzai comes in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Slower cutter outside off, Rickelton dabs it to the left of backward point and a fumble in the deep allows them to come back for two.
 
Ball 5: Short of a length outside off, de Kock waits and guides it backward of square on the off-side for a single.
 
Ball 4: Good length angling into the pads, Rickelton tucks it neatly through mid-wicket and takes one.
 
Ball 3: FOUR. Dragged back in length and wide outside off, Rickelton pulls firmly past mid-wicket, beating the infield and racing away to the boundary.
 
Ball 2: Good length just outside off, Rickelton punches it straight to cover-point. No run.
 
Ball 1: FOUR. Fuller and wide outside off from round the wicket, Rickelton frees his arms and drives over cover for a stylish boundary.

11:17 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 22 for 1 after 4 overs

Mujeeb continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Flatter delivery on off, de Kock stays back and blocks it safely into the pitch. No run.
 
Ball 5: FOUR. Slightly short outside off, de Kock opens the face and cuts it crisply through deep backward point for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: SIX. Too full from Mujeeb and right in the slot, de Kock clears his front leg and shovels it high over long-on for a big maximum.
 
Ball 3: Quicker and at the stumps, de Kock goes back and turns it towards the on-side field. No run.
 
Ball 2: Flighted on middle and leg, worked gently onto the on-side without any run.
 
Ball 1: Fraction short outside off, de Kock chops it off the back foot straight to backward point. No run.

11:15 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 12 for 1 after 3 overs

Farooqi continues the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Fuller length outside off, Rickelton drives but finds short extra-cover straightaway. No run.
 
Ball 5: Short of a good length and wide of off, Rickelton steers it off the back foot towards cover-point. No run.
 
Ball 4: Beauty from Farooqi, good length in the channel and shaping away late, drawing Rickelton forward and beating the outside edge. No run.
 
Ball 3: WICKET – Caught. Slower ball into the pitch, Markram is early into the lofted drive and slices it off the toe-end towards mid-off, where Nabi settles under and completes a simple catch.
 
Ball 2: Short of a good length outside off, de Kock pokes forward and gets a thick inside edge that rolls past the leg-stump for a single.
 
Ball 1: Fuller length with a hint of swing back in, de Kock drives loosely and is beaten on the inside edge. No run.

 

11:08 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: South Africa 11 for 0 after 2 overs

Mujeeb comes in the attack for Afghanistan

Ball 6: Fuller on off, de Kock taps it towards mid-off and takes a quick single.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up around off, Markram nudges it gently towards mid-on for an easy run.
 
Ball 4: Flighted just outside off, de Kock steers it down to short third man and rotates the strike with a single.
 
Ball 3: Tossed up outside off, de Kock leans forward and defends it cautiously. No run.
 
Ball 2: FOUR. Tossed up just outside off, de Kock leans across, opens the bat face and lofts it beautifully over cover, racing away to the boundary.
 
Ball 1: Flighted delivery outside off, de Kock blocks it into the off-side from the crease. No run.

Topics :South Africa cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

