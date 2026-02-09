ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule, squad and venue details

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:40 PM IST
Namibia will be one of 20 teams competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. They have been placed in Group A alongside India, the United States, Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Namibia will begin their campaign on February 10, 2026, facing the Netherlands in Delhi. They will then play India on February 12 at the same venue and conclude their group-stage campaign with a clash against the USA on February 15 in Chennai.
Despite limited recent competitive action before the tournament, Namibia’s growing T20 experience and competitive spirit make them a team to watch in the early stages.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule
Date
Match
Fixture
Venue
Local Time (IST)
Tue, Feb 10 2026
10th Match, Group A
Netherlands vs Namibia
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
11:00 AM IST
Thu, Feb 12 2026
18th Match, Group A
India vs Namibia
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
7:00 PM IST
Sun, Feb 15 2026
26th Match, Group A
USA vs Namibia
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3:00 PM IST
Wed, Feb 18 2026
35th Match, Group A
Pakistan vs Namibia
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
3:00 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full list of venues
Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi
MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full squad
Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Lourens Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk
Namibia head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A
Opponent
Matches Played
Namibia Won
Opponent Won
No Result
Win %
India
1
0
1
0
0.00%
Pakistan
1
0
1
0
0.00%
Netherlands
5
1
3
1
25.00%
USA
3
1
2
0
33.30%
Top run-scorers for Namibia in T20Is
Player
Matches
Innings
Runs
Highest Score
Average
100s
50s
MG Erasmus
77
73
1833
100*
32.15
1
13
JJ Smit
67
57
1189
111*
33.97
1
4
JN Frylinck
74
55
1041
134
24.78
1
2
N Davin
37
37
969
89
29.36
0
6
JP Kotze
47
43
817
101*
21.5
1
2
CG Williams
35
33
805
81
27.75
0
6
SJ Baard
28
28
714
92
28.56
0
5
JN Loftie-Eaton
51
38
656
101
20.5
1
1
ZE Green
73
50
620
52*
17.71
0
1
D Wiese
34
29
532
66*
28
0
3
Top wicket-takers for Namibia in T20Is
Player
Matches
Innings
Wickets
BBI
4W
5W
BM Scholtz
76
74
79
4/12
2
0
JJ Smit
67
47
66
6/10
2
1
JN Frylinck
74
50
63
6/24
1
1
MG Erasmus
77
56
58
3/7
0
0
R Trumpelmann
44
40
49
4/21
3
0
B Shikongo
40
38
37
3/21
0
0
D Wiese
34
34
35
4/17
1
0
T Lungameni
41
40
30
3/13
0
0
JN Loftie-Eaton
51
30
23
4/10
1
0
C Viljoen
12
12
20
5/9
1
1
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia matches live streaming and telecaster details
When will Namibia start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Namibia will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
How many matches will Namibia play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Namibia will play against the Netherlands, India, Pakistan and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Where to watch the live telecast of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.