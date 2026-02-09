T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 action will continue on Monday with South Africa taking on Canada in match 9 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a Group B clash. The two teams have never played each other in T20I cricket before today.

South Africa team news

South Africa begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Canada, looking to lift their recent form after a mixed run since the 2024 final defeat to India. Despite winning only 12 of their last 32 matches, the confidence gained from last year’s World Test Championship title has boosted belief within the squad.

ALSO READ: PCB to ask Pakistan govt to withdraw IND vs PAK boycott decision: Report Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs come into the side following injuries to Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi. Keshav Maharaj will headline the spin attack, while Kagiso Rabada remains key on batting-friendly pitches. In-form batters Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis will be central to South Africa’s plans. Canada team news Canada enter their second successive T20 World Cup short on recent high-level match practice but encouraged by a strong qualification campaign. They went unbeaten through the Americas Regional Qualifier, winning all six matches to seal progression.

The side is now led by 23-year-old Dilpreet Bajwa, who has taken over the captaincy from Nicholas Kirton. Canada have spent time preparing in Sri Lanka to adapt to conditions similar to those in the tournament. With several players of Indian origin and a settled combination, Canada will aim to play fearless cricket and make a positive first impression against higher-ranked opposition. South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 South Africa playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Canada playing 11 (probable): Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is South Africa and Canada will face each other for the first time in T20Is when they take the field in Ahmedabad for match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9. What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.