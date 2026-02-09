PCB to ask Pakistan govt to withdraw IND vs PAK boycott decision: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is moving towards easing the standoff over the boycott of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi set to seek government approval to reverse the decision following a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The marquee group-stage fixture is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, and discussions involving the ICC and multiple member boards have intensified in recent days to prevent disruption to the tournament.

Naqvi to brief PM on talks with ICC and boards

Naqvi is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later on Monday to brief him on recent communications with the International Cricket Council, as well as the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Emirates cricket boards. According to a media report by news agency PTI, the PCB chief will outline the concerns raised by the ICC and the broader implications for Pakistan cricket if the boycott continues.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka urge review of boycott The report said BCB president Aminul Islam recently met Naqvi in Lahore during talks that also involved ICC vice-chairman Imran Khawaja. During these discussions, Islam is understood to have acknowledged Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh cricket in the past, while urging the PCB to reconsider its decision. Sri Lanka and the Emirates Cricket Board have also reportedly appealed to Pakistan to review the boycott in the interest of the tournament. Government to take final call While Naqvi is likely to recommend that Pakistan be allowed to play India in the World Cup, the final decision will rest with Prime Minister Sharif. The PCB has maintained that it will abide by the government’s directive.