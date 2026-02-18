Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE SCORE, T20 WC 2026: Salman wins the toss for Pakistan, opts to bat first

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and invited Namibia to bowl first in match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan’s path has been far from smooth, and their recent defeat to India exposed vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling.

Captain Salman Ali Agha faces a crucial challenge: restoring confidence within a line-up that has struggled to survive the powerplay. Babar Azam’s experience will be vital, while Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub must deliver a composed start to prevent early pressure from building.

Pakistan’s middle order continues to shuffle without consistent success, which may prompt another tactical adjustment in today’s game. On the bowling front, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lack of rhythm remains a concern, though his presence still brings attacking intent. Namibia, despite being out of the tournament, are determined to finish strong.

Gerhard Erasmus’ smart off-spin variations have troubled top sides, and JJ Smit’s control with the new ball could target Pakistan’s fragile top order. With Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton capable of steady contributions, Namibia will aim to drag the match into a tight contest and potentially influence the Super 8 picture.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq Namibia playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35 between Pakistan and Namibia will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.