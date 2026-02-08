Associate Sponsors

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: SL set 164-run target for IRE in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: SL set 164-run target for IRE in Colombo

Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, will look to begin their World Cup campaign with a win, leveraging their strong spin attack and batting depth suited for subcontinental conditions.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
SL vs IRE T20 WC live score

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
8:56 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL set 164-run target for IRE!

It's a remarkable turnaround considering their earlier struggles. Between overs 7-15, the Sri Lankan batters couldn’t find a boundary as Ireland's spinners had them completely under control. However, a series of missed chances, combined with some powerful hitting from Kamindu Mendis, shifted the momentum in Sri Lanka's favor towards the end. In the final four overs, they amassed 60 runs, including a blistering 11-ball phase that produced 45 runs.

8:35 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL 135/4 after 18 overs!

Sri Lanka has reached 135/4 after 18 overs, with Kusal Mendis on 49 (38 balls) and Kamindu Mendis on 30 (14 balls). Mark Adair returned to the attack, conceding 10 runs in his over, including a dropped catch from Kusal at deep backward square.

Kamindu Mendis continued his aggressive approach, hitting a boundary through deep extra cover. Earlier, Matthew Humphreys' over went for 21 runs, with Kamindu Mendis hitting two boundaries and a six, including a dropped catch by Dockrell. Kusal Mendis also benefitted from a misjudged scoop, while Campher failed to take a catch, allowing the Sri Lankans to capitalize.

8:27 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL 104/4 after 16 overs!

Sri Lanka has moved to 104/4 at the end of the 16th over, with Kamindu Mendis on 14 from 9 balls and Kusal Mendis at 34 off 31. Gareth Delany continued his tight spell, conceding just 24 runs in his four overs.

Kamindu Mendis finally broke the boundary drought, reverse-sweeping a googly for four over short third. Kusal Mendis also struck a single after stepping out but couldn't get enough elevation. Kamindu swept another ball for a couple of runs, despite an excellent stop from Campher near the boundary.

The Sri Lankan pair is rebuilding after the middle-order collapse.

8:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 5 runs from the over!

Sri Lanka is at 76/3 at the end of the 12th over. Kusal Mendis has moved to 27 off 22 balls, while Dunith Wellalage is on 4 off 7. Harry Tector has bowled a tidy over, conceding just 5 runs. He started by delivering a sharp turn to Mendis, who managed to steer it for a single to short third.

Wellalage also found a single after attempting to dance down the track but could only defend the ball. Mendis later collected two runs to deep square leg. Sri Lanka is slowly rebuilding, but the pressure remains with the loss of three early wickets.

7:55 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL 71/3 after 11 overs!

At the end of the 11th over, Sri Lanka is 71/3. Dunith Wellalage has just come to the crease and is on 2 off 4 balls, while Kusal Mendis is still there on 24 from 19. George Dockrell delivered a superb over, taking the crucial wicket of Pavan Rathnayake (5 off 9), who was bowled out after attempting a scoop shot.

The ball kept low and hit the stumps. Dockrell has been in excellent form, taking 2 wickets for just 9 runs. Wellalage has yet to settle, and Sri Lanka faces pressure as they have lost three wickets in quick succession.

7:50 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake cleaned up!

Rathnayake cleaned up by Dockrell as he gets his 2nd wicket of the night. SL 68/3 after 10.1 overs

7:49 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL 68/2 at the halfway stage!

At the end of the 10th over, Sri Lanka has reached 68/2. Pavan Rathnayake is on 5 off 8 balls, while Kusal Mendis is steady on 23 from 18 deliveries. Gareth Delany has been economical with figures of 2-0-12-0. In the over, Rathnayake played a few solid shots, including a square drive for 2 runs and a couple of singles.

Mendis also found a single to long-on, continuing to keep the score ticking. Delany kept things tight, with Rathnayake attempting to drive but finding the bowler's hands. Sri Lanka is looking to build a partnership and accelerate in the middle overs.

7:43 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Nissanka dismissed!

The partnership is broken. A slow delivery outside off, Nissanka drives it firmly towards cover, but Stirling, stationed there, dives to his left to take a sharp catch. Nissanka departs after a difficult innings. The spinners are making it tough for the batters to score freely.

7:42 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 7 runs from the over!

In the 8th over of the innings, Gareth Delany continued his spell for Ireland, conceding 7 runs. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka kept the scoreboard ticking with well-timed shots. Mendis, on 21 off 15 balls, clipped a fuller delivery through square leg for a single on the first ball. Nissanka, with 24 off 22 balls, swept a short ball towards backward square leg for one.

Mendis followed up with a swept single, before Nissanka drove a delivery back to the bowler, and Mendis added another single to square leg. The over concluded with Mendis adding two more runs off a low full toss.

7:36 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 4 runs from the over!

George Dockrell starts his over with a couple of quiet deliveries. On the first ball, he bowls a slower one to Kusal Mendis, who plays it down the pitch, no run. Mendis then guides a short ball to sweeper cover for a single.

Nissanka finds the gap next, punching a short ball to cover-point for another run. Mendis rocks back and cuts a short ball through cover-point for a single, followed by Nissanka pulling a short ball through mid-wicket for one more run.

Dockrell ends the over with a slower ball, which Mendis steers down the pitch for another single, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

7:31 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: SL 50/1 after the powerplay!

McCarthy continues the attack for IRE

Ball 1 – Kusal Mendis plays a back-of-a-length ball towards wide mid-on but can't find a run.
 
Ball 2 – McCarthy bangs it in short, and Mendis attempts an upper cut, missing the ball. The keeper fails to gather it cleanly.
 
Ball 3 – Mendis finds the boundary! A back-of-a-length delivery, and he pulls it to deep point, scoring four.
 
Ball 4 – A slower, shorter ball from McCarthy is driven by Mendis to wide mid-on, beating the fielder's dive for a second boundary in the over.
 
Ball 5 – Another short delivery from McCarthy, and Mendis whips it through square leg for another four.
 
Ball 6 – McCarthy bounces one again, but Mendis plays it late, guiding the ball to the deep point boundary for a fourth four in the over.

7:26 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 10 runs from the over!

Humphreys continues the attack for IRE

Ball 1 – Nissanka attempts to nudge a quicker ball on leg but gets hit on the pads, resulting in no run.
 
Ball 2 – Kusal Mendis pulls a short delivery on middle and leg through the on-side for a single.
 
Ball 3 – Nissanka drives a fuller, quicker ball to wide mid-off, picking up a single.
 
Ball 4 – A short ball from Humphreys, and Nissanka swipes it over deep square leg for a six, clearing the boundary comfortably.
 
Ball 5 – Mendis plays a short ball from Humphreys towards long-on, getting another single.
 
Ball 6 – Nissanka pulls a short delivery through mid-wicket for a single to end the over.

7:20 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara departs!

Adair gets the breakthrough as Kamil Mishara is caught out on just 14 runs. SL 28/1 after 4 overs!

7:18 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 9 runs from the over!

McCarthy into the attack for IRE

Ball 1 – Nissanka clips a slower ball towards backward square leg for a single, ending the over.
 
Ball 2 – A short delivery on middle and leg from McCarthy, and Nissanka pulls it through the on-side for a couple.
 
Ball 3 – Mishara is dropped at mid-wicket! He flicks a length ball towards mid-wicket, where Ross Adair dives but fails to hold onto the catch. Mishara gets a lucky reprieve.
 
Ball 4 – A slight width outside off, Mishara goes for a cut but miscues it towards the off-side, clearly disappointed with the shot.
 
Ball 5 – McCarthy delivers a short ball on leg, cramped for room, and Mishara is hit on the thigh pad as he attempts to swipe it away.
 
Ball 6 – A full and wide delivery outside off, missed by Mishara and called a wide by the umpire.
 
Ball 6 – Mishara makes amends with a powerful shot! He drives a pitched-up delivery past McCarthy for a boundary, in the air but well out of the bowler’s reach.

7:12 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: 13 runs from the over!

Adair into the attack for IRE

Ball 1 – Nissanka faces a slower delivery outside off but doesn’t make contact, resulting in no run.
 
Ball 2 – Mishara gets a length delivery around middle and leg, nudging it back to the bowler for a single.
 
Ball 3 – Mishara gets a short, wide delivery and attempts a cut but misses, earning a wide call.
 
Ball 4 – A loose ball on the pads from Adair, and Mishara capitalizes by flicking it effortlessly over mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
Ball 5 – A back-of-a-length delivery outside off shapes away, and Mishara steers it towards short third man. The fielder dives but only manages to parry it towards backward point, allowing them to run two.
 
Ball 6 – Nissanka faces a fraction-short delivery outside off, cuts it through point, and picks up a single.
 
Ball 7 – A slight misfield at covers gifts Nissanka a boundary as he punches a short ball outside off, and the fielder fails to stop it, letting the ball run to the boundary.
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

