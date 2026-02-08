Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: SL set 164-run target for IRE in Colombo

Adair into the attack for IRE
Ball 1 – Nissanka faces a slower delivery outside off but doesn’t make contact, resulting in no run.
Ball 2 – Mishara gets a length delivery around middle and leg, nudging it back to the bowler for a single.
Ball 3 – Mishara gets a short, wide delivery and attempts a cut but misses, earning a wide call.
Ball 4 – A loose ball on the pads from Adair, and Mishara capitalizes by flicking it effortlessly over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 5 – A back-of-a-length delivery outside off shapes away, and Mishara steers it towards short third man. The fielder dives but only manages to parry it towards backward point, allowing them to run two.
Ball 6 – Nissanka faces a fraction-short delivery outside off, cuts it through point, and picks up a single.
Ball 7 – A slight misfield at covers gifts Nissanka a boundary as he punches a short ball outside off, and the fielder fails to stop it, letting the ball run to the boundary.