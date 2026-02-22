England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Dasun wins the toss for Sri Lanka, opts to bowl

Associate Sponsors

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka, after losing their last group stage match against Zimbabwe, will be eager to pull off a win over England and get back to winning ways

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 2:35 PM IST
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka won the toss and invited Harry Brook-led England to bat first in the second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. 
 
England arrive in the Super Eight phase searching for rhythm after an inconsistent group stage in which their batting often lacked fluency. Skipper Harry Brook and senior batter Jos Buttler will shoulder the responsibility of anchoring the innings, while Jacob Bethell’s recent performances provide balance to the line-up. With conditions expected to assist spin, Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson could be England’s main weapons, supported by the pace of Jofra Archer and useful part-time overs from Will Jacks and Bethell.
 
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will draw confidence from Pathum Nissanka’s prolific run-scoring, including his unbeaten century earlier in the tournament. Kusal Mendis’ string of half-centuries has strengthened the top order, while Maheesh Theekshana continues to lead the bowling unit impressively. The return of Dushmantha Chameera adds pace depth, especially after Matheesha Pathirana’s injury setback. Playing at home, Sri Lanka will aim to capitalise on familiar conditions and gain crucial Super Eight momentum.

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
 
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between England skipper Harry Brook and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here

2:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka win the toss

Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl first.

2:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Pallekele weather

It has been raining constantly in Pallekele since yesterday. But fortunately, the sun is currently out, and we can expect the toss to take place as scheduled. However, more rain is expected to come down from 3 PM IST.

2:20 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
 

2:10 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: England probabale playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

2:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka probabale playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

1:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Both teams are looking to start their Super 8 campaign with a win. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out. 
 
Topics :England cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

