West Indies vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Proteas eye semifinal spot; toss at 2:30 PM

The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 heats up as West Indies face South Africa in a high-stakes Group 1 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With both teams opening their campaigns with convincing victories, the contest carries significant semifinal implications — a South Africa win would virtually confirm their spot in the last four, while a West Indies triumph could turn the group into a tense, knockout-style battle.

West Indies come into the clash brimming with confidence after their dominant display against Zimbabwe. Skipper Shai Hope will once again look to anchor the innings alongside Brandon King, setting the platform for aggressive hitters such as Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

The presence of all-rounders Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd gives them flexibility with both bat and ball, particularly on a surface that could slow down as the match progresses. Spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie may become decisive factors if the Ahmedabad pitch offers grip during the afternoon, while Shamar Joseph’s pace provides attacking options upfront.

South Africa, on the other hand, appear balanced and in rhythm following their clinical win over India. Captain Aiden Markram will bank on a strong top order featuring Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, with David Miller’s finishing ability adding experience in pressure moments.

Their pace attack — Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi — has looked sharp, while Keshav Maharaj’s control through the middle overs offers crucial balance for the Proteas.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between West Indies skipper Shai Hope and South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

