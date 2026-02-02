ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches date and time (IST), live streaming

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:24 PM IST
Defending champions India will begin their final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a series of official warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament. The hosts will take on South Africa in a marquee warm-up clash before opening their campaign against the USA on February 7, using the fixtures to fine-tune combinations and assess player form.
Alongside the senior side, an India A team led by Ayush Badoni will also be in action in two warm-up matches. Tilak Varma, returning after undergoing surgery following a Ranji Trophy injury in January, is set to feature in the opening India A fixture before joining the senior India national cricket team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that the left-hander is progressing well.
A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru expected to attract strong fan interest.