ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches date and time (IST), live streaming

India will play against the USA, Namibia and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:24 PM IST
Defending champions India will begin their final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a series of official warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament. The hosts will take on South Africa in a marquee warm-up clash before opening their campaign against the USA on February 7, using the fixtures to fine-tune combinations and assess player form.
 
Alongside the senior side, an India A team led by Ayush Badoni will also be in action in two warm-up matches. Tilak Varma, returning after undergoing surgery following a Ranji Trophy injury in January, is set to feature in the opening India A fixture before joining the senior India national cricket team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that the left-hander is progressing well.
 
A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru expected to attract strong fan interest. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches venues

India
  • BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1
  • BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2
  • DY Patil Stadium
  • M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
Sri Lanka
  • Colombo Cricket Club Ground
  • R. Premadasa Stadium
  • SSC Cricket Ground

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
Feb 2 Afghanistan vs Scotland BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 3pm
Feb 2 USA vs India A DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 5pm
Feb 2 Canada vs Italy M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7pm
Feb 3 Oman vs Sri Lanka A Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo 1pm
Feb 3 Netherlands vs Zimbabwe R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3pm
Feb 3 Nepal vs UAE M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 5pm
Feb 4 Scotland vs Namibia BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru 1pm
Feb 4 Afghanistan vs West Indies BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 3pm
Feb 4 Pakistan vs Ireland SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo 5pm
Feb 4 India vs South Africa DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7pm
Feb 5 Zimbabwe vs Oman Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo 11am
Feb 5 Nepal vs Canada M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1pm
Feb 5 Australia vs Netherlands R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 5pm
Feb 5 New Zealand vs USA DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7pm
Feb 6 Italy vs UAE M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3pm
Feb 6 India A vs Namibia BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 5pm

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches live streaming and telecast details

When will the warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?
 
The warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Monday, February 2.
 
What are the venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?
 
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be played in Bengaluru and Mumbai in India, and in Colombo in Sri Lanka.
 
Who will India face in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?
 
India will play against the USA, Namibia and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches.
 
What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches begin?
 
The first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 1 pm IST, while the last match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?
 
The live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?
 
The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

