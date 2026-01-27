Bangladesh to play in Sri Lanka if Pakistan boycotts T20 World Cup 2026

The narrative around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues to evolve, with fresh uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation. The latest developments indicate that Bangladesh could be brought back into the tournament if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decides to withdraw, a move that would allow the International Cricket Council (ICC) to manage both logistical and scheduling challenges.

The situation gained momentum after the PCB threatened to boycott the tournament and deferred a final call on participation until February 2. Pakistan’s indecision has prompted the ICC to prepare contingency plans to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule here According to a report in Hindustan Times, the ICC is considering reinstating Bangladesh in Group A, alongside India, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands, should Pakistan opt out of the competition.

How the ICC plan could address Bangladesh’s concerns If Pakistan were to skip the tournament entirely, Bangladesh would be accommodated in Group A and allowed to play their matches in Sri Lanka, in line with the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s earlier request. This arrangement is understood to present minimal logistical difficulties for the ICC. Such a move would allow the global body to avoid the perception of yielding to Bangladesh’s security concerns about playing in India. Instead, the shift would be framed as a consequence of Pakistan’s withdrawal, rather than a change driven by Bangladesh’s demands. Earlier, on January 24, the ICC had replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C after Bangladesh declined to play its matches in India citing security reasons.

PCB decision still pending after PM meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that a final decision on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup has been deferred. Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the matter, after which an announcement had been anticipated. However, the PCB chief later said that the decision would be taken either on Friday or next Monday. Following the meeting, Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, said the Prime Minister had been briefed on the ICC-related issues and had advised that all options remain open before arriving at a final call.

Another factor contributing to PCB’s hesitation is the lack of strong grounds for withdrawal. While Pakistan had supported Bangladesh’s demand to shift matches out of India, that proposal failed to find favour with the ICC Board. No India vs Pakistan cricket match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan media reports suggest the PCB is also weighing alternative measures, including the possibility of boycotting the Group A league match against India in Colombo on February 15 and forfeiting points. ALSO READ: BCB rules out legal challenge after ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland However, such a move could have wider implications. Skipping a marquee India-Pakistan fixture would potentially impact broadcasters and sponsors, and any justification offered by the PCB would determine the nature of action the ICC might consider. It is also notable that the hybrid model governing the tournament was shaped at Pakistan’s insistence, and opting out of a match could be seen as a breach of that understanding.