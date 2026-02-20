IND vs PAK on JioHotstar breaks viewership record, surpasses 2024 final

JioStar, the official digital and broadcast partner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, announced that the India vs Pakistan clash set new benchmarks in digital reach and consumption. The high-voltage match recorded an unprecedented digital reach of 163 million, surpassing the viewership of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final between India and South Africa. India’s dominant performance also drove a 56% increase in digital reach compared to the India-Pakistan game in the 2024 edition.

Mobile and CTV Engagement Hits New Heights

On mobile devices, the match achieved the highest reach of any league-stage fixture in ICC T20 history, registering 1.2 times more viewers than the last India-Pakistan clash in 2024. Celebrated as cricket’s Greatest Rivalry, the contest proved its unmatched appeal with fans flocking to JioHotstar in record numbers.

On Connected TV (CTV), the engagement soared even higher, with 2.4 times the reach of the 2024 India-Pakistan fixture, reflecting the growing trend of large-screen digital viewership. Total Watch Time Reaches an All-Time High ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Oman preview, toss time, live streaming The India-Pakistan match generated a staggering 20 billion minutes of watch time across all screens, highlighting the depth of fan engagement. Compared to the 2024 encounter, total consumption grew by 42%, fueled by India’s commanding performance and extending their head-to-head record in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clashes to 8-1. Linear TV Ratings Soar

The excitement also translated to traditional broadcast, as the match achieved a TVR increase of 71%, making it the highest-rated India-Pakistan T20 contest since 2021. This record-breaking performance on linear TV underscores the enduring power of traditional broadcast in delivering a shared, collective viewing experience for cricket fans. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Digital Reach Already Surpasses Last Edition With associate nations delivering strong performances and keeping fans engaged, the cumulative digital reach of the tournament at the end of the group stage is already set to surpass the total digital reach of the previous edition.

JioStar Comments on record engagement Anup Govindan, Head – Sales, Sports at JioStar, said: "The India vs Pakistan game had all the ingredients of a true spectacle. The record-breaking reach and engagement reflect the massive scale at which fans interact with this tournament across platforms. The response sets the tone for an exciting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the best moments still to come." Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports at JioStar, added: "The unprecedented viewership for India vs Pakistan is a testament to the nation’s passion for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Combining India’s on-field excellence with JioStar’s extensive content offerings, we are giving fans more reasons to stay tuned as India aims to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups."