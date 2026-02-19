Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to finish the group stage unbeaten and secure the top spot. Having already qualified for the Super 8, the contest now carries added importance in terms of momentum and standings.

Sri Lanka enter the clash on the back of convincing wins over Oman, Ireland and Australia. Pathum Nissanka’s return to form and Kusal Mendis’ consistency have strengthened the batting unit, while skipper Dasun Shanaka is expected to retain a settled playing 11. The bowling attack, led by Dushmantha Chameera and supported by spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha, has been effective in home conditions.

ALSO READ: India to Australia: Full list of teams already qualified for T20 WC 2028 Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a memorable win against Australia. Captain Sikandar Raza will bank on Brian Bennett’s strong form and a balanced batting line-up, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava lead a disciplined bowling unit capable of testing Sri Lanka. But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.