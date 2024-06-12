IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Can Americans upset the mighty Indians?

Whether they can do it or not will only be told by time, but to be even mentioned as probably the second-best team in a group with Test-playing nations like India, Pakistan and Ireland in it is a huge achievement in itself.
However, just ahead of the World Cup, they organised a five-match series against the Canadian side and beat them 4-0. They even won a three-match series against Bangladesh, beating them 2-1, which was an unprecedented feat.
USA's attacking approach with the bat
Fastest Scoring Batting Sides (2024 T20 World Cup)
Team
RR
Ave
Bnd%
Scotland
8.88
46.62
19.84
Australia
8.69
29.33
19.75
USA
8.51
54.16
20.08
Afghanistan
8.14
29.72
15.35
Canada
7.9
26.33
16.66
England
7.85
26.16
16.66
In the World Cup, they first chased down 194 in the opening match of the tournament against Canada and then beat Pakistan in the Super Over after managing to reach 159 against the all-powerful Pakistani bowling attack.
It is this consistency of the USA that has given them an outside chance against India.
USA's wins in T20 Internationals against Test-playing nations
Opposition
Ground
Date
Margin
Ireland
Lauderhill
22/12/21
26 Runs
Bangladesh
Houston
21/05/24
5 Wickets
Bangladesh
Houston
23/05/24
6 Runs
Pakistan
Grand Prairie
06/06/24
Tied (Super Over)
Which USA players must India be wary of?
Though the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where the USA will take on India, is as tough to bat on as it gets in the T20 format, even then three USA batters could be a threat to India, similar to how Aaron Johnson of Canada managed to hit a fifty against Pakistan.