T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

After the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned due to rain, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa Cricket team
South Africa Cricket team. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 8:27 AM IST
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida was washed away after rain played a spoilsport on Wednesday morning. The wash out came as a boon for South Africa, who became the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

At first, the toss was delayed due to heavy rain. However, later the match was forced to cancel due to the wet outfield.

Both Nepal and Sri Lanka earned one point each after the game was called off.


Sri Lanka are placed at the bottom of the Group D points table after losing their first two matches while Nepal hold the fourth place in the standings as they have lost only one game.

Nepal will now travel to the West Indies where they will start the second half of the tournament. In their upcoming match, Rohit Paudel's Nepal will take on South Africa on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have just one game in their hand as they will face off Netherlands on June 17. The Islanders need to win their upcoming match in order to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Group D 

Group D points table of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
South Africa(Q) 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.603
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.075
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.024
Nepal 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.539
Sri Lanka 3 0 2 0 1 1 -0.777

 

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

