India vs Namibia: Abhishek still unwell, Bumrah and Sundar train in Delhi

After a poor outing with the bat in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener, the Indian cricket team started training ahead of their second match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the practice session, India’s hard-hitting batter Abhishek Sharma was absent while the rest of the squad trained at the Kotla.

Before the start of the training session, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media and informed that Abhishek Sharma has not yet recovered from his illness.

"Washington joined the team yesterday and will train today. Abhishek still has a few tummy issues. We hope he will be available for the game in a few days’ time. Bumrah will bowl today as well. He has been off bowling for 10 days, but he is feeling a lot better and moving much better. So, we will see how training goes for them and finalise the team on Friday," Doeschate said. How the training went down With Abhishek Sharma's place in doubt due to him being unwell, Sanju Samson could be given a chance in Delhi. However, his batting in the nets didn't look up to the mark with the opener missing multiple deliveries in the nets. Bumrah too wasn't going full speed in the nets and was bowling slower pace deliveries. He wasn't seen taking part in any fiekding drills as well. (More to follow)