IND vs PAK playing 11 LIVE: Focus on handshake at toss; Colombo weather update - scattered clouds

The most-awaited clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is finally set to get underway today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan standing face to face in a crucial Group A clash.

The winner of this match will book their place in the Super 8s. However, all the focus at the moment is on what playing 11 combinations both teams will field and how the weather in Colombo will behave during the marquee clash.

Surya hints at Abhishek’s inclusion

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Saturday, while addressing the statement made by Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, said that if the Pakistan team wanted Abhishek to play, they will play him in the game. This hints that the flamboyant Indian opener might have recovered enough to take the field for the high-stakes game.

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, after India’s game vs Namibia, also stated that Abhishek is good enough to play the Pakistan game. This means Sanju Samson is expected to lose his spot in the playing 11 if the southpaw returns as the only change in India’s batting line-up.

More emphasis on spin

It has been reported that the India vs Pakistan game on Sunday will be played on the black soil pitch in Colombo, which means spinners will get more help from the wicket than pacers. Keeping this in mind, India are likely to call back Kuldeep Yadav for the Pakistan game in place of Arshdeep Singh and have him accompany Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy in the spin department.

In Arshdeep’s absence, Bumrah, Hardik and Dube are expected to lead India’s pace attack.

Pakistan skipper on India clash

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha struck a respectful tone ahead of the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, saying he hopes opener Abhishek Sharma recovers in time to feature in the contest while talking to the media in the pre-match presser on Saturday.

On top of that, Agha described the encounter as one of huge magnitude and said his side had stayed prepared despite uncertainty around the fixture earlier in the week. Pakistan enter the contest with momentum after wins over the Netherlands and the USA, while India are also unbeaten so far. Agha emphasised that execution with both bat and ball will be key if Pakistan are to come out on top in the marquee rivalry.

The Pakistan skipper did not mention any playing 11 change expected to take place, which likely means Pakistan will stick to their usual spin-heavy side against India.

Colombo weather report

Colombo had a pleasant morning in terms of weather conditions on Sunday, with a little overcast sky but not too many dark clouds. However, the situation is expected to change in the latter half of the day as, according to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting 5 PM IST, which means fans can witness a shortened or even a washout game.

Super 8 qualification race

The India vs Pakistan match will also be important in terms of the Super 8 qualification race as both teams have won two games each and all the other three teams in the group have lost at least two games each. This means the winner of the India vs Pakistan game will book their place in the next stage with a match to spare.

If the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will share one point each and, with five points to their name, will both qualify for the Super 8 round.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Agha Salman (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, and Salman Mirza

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.