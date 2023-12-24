Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for next year's T20 WC

Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for next year's T20 WC

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join England's coaching staff for next year's T20 World Cup to be jointly held across the Caribbean islands and the USA, the ECB announced on Sunday

West Indies player Keiron Pollard during a practice session ahead of the 3rd T20 cricket match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India London

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join England's coaching staff for next year's T20 World Cup to be jointly held across the Caribbean islands and the USA, the ECB announced on Sunday.

Pollard, who retired from all forms of cricket in April 2022, was a member of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup and has played 637 T20 matches in his career.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men's coaching team for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a media release.

"Pollard will join the England Men's team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of the local conditions," the release further stated.

Pollard, who had captained West Indies in 63 T20Is, has made 1,569 runs and grabbed 42 wickets from 101 matches.

The strapping all-rounder was also an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' side that won five IPL titles under Rohit Sharma.

Though Pollard has left the MI set-up, he is still active in franchise cricket and has recently led the Trinbago Knight Riders to the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Also Read

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024: New coaching staff for RCB; Hesson, Bangar contracts not renewed

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

WI vs ENG: West Indies win T20 series from England in tense final match

Stokes and Archer will have T20 Word Cup places kept open: England coach

Pat Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for T20 World Cup 2024

WI vs ENG: Salt's second T20 hundred levels series for England in Caribbean

Ravi Bishnoi emerges as India's third spin option ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :England cricket teamKieron PollardICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story