Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pat Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for T20 World Cup 2024

Pat Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for T20 World Cup 2024

Australia captain Pat Cummins hoped to set IPL 2024 as a base to launch himself into the T20 mode ahead of next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA and the West Indies in June.

Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Press Trust of India Melbourne

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Australia captain Pat Cummins hoped to set IPL 2024 as a base to launch himself into the T20 mode ahead of next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA and the West Indies in June.

Cummins, who pulled out of IPL 2023 due to heavy international workload, attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday -- Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

His teammate Mitchell Starc was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, the highest ever contract money in the IPL.

Check all news related to Indian Premier League here

"I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm really excited for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."

Cummins last foray in the IPL was for KKR in 2022, where he smashed the fastest men's T20 half-century by an Australian from just 14 balls.

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season," Cummins said in a video on the Sunrisers' Instagram page.

"I've heard a lot about the Orange Army. I've played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it, so can't wait to get started."

Check all news related to Sunrisers Hyderabad here

Cummins was joined by teammate and World Cup final hero Travis Head in SRH after the left-handed opener was picked up for Rs 6.8 crore.

"Great to see another Aussie in Trav Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said.

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

WI vs ENG: Salt's second T20 hundred levels series for England in Caribbean

Ravi Bishnoi emerges as India's third spin option ahead of T20 World Cup

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

ICC select seven venues in Caribbean to host men's 2024 T20 World Cup

New York may host India vs Pak match in 2024 T20 WC as ICC confirms venues

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pat CumminsAustralia cricket teamIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story