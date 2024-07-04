Open bus parade to special offerings: India's World Cup trophy celebrations

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, finally reached Indian shores on July 4, five days after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados by defeating the South African side in a thriller by seven runs. They reached Delhi and were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted them at the ITC Maurya.

After meeting the Prime Minister, the team headed to Mumbai, where they celebrated the win in an open bus victory parade from the airport to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Before this World Cup, India won three more World Cups, including two ODI World Cups in 1983 and 2011 and the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Here's how those wins were celebrated.

1983 ODI World Cup Win Celebration

The ODI World Cup victory was something that the nation had not prepared for, as India back then was not one of the strongest teams in the world. It was a pleasant surprise for the nation to welcome the team as champions of the world.

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, along with her brother Hridyesh Mangeshkar, organised a concert in New Delhi, and the proceeds from that were distributed to players as prize money.

The players were invited to meet the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and later the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held an open bus victory parade near the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India cricket team with the then PM Indira Gandhi after 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Photo: ESPNCricinfo

2007 T20 World Cup Victory Celebration

Much like the 1983 World Cup, winning the 2007 T20 World Cup was equally surprising for the nation because of two factors. Firstly, the tournament was so new that people did not know what importance it held. Secondly, the Indian public had been subjected to the humiliation of a first-round exit for the team from the 2007 ODI World Cup, so it was refreshingly surprising to see a young bunch of players lifting the trophy.

After the win, the team was wonderfully welcomed by BCCI, which was by now the richest cricket body. A 30-km long victory parade was held from the airport to Wankhede Stadium. The players also met the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

2011 ODI World Cup Win Celebration