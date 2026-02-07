Romario becomes first West Indies player to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd scripted history on Saturday against Scotland in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he became the first West Indies player to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match.

Shepherd, in his third and 17th over of the Scotland innings, picked the wickets of Matthew Cross (11 runs off 12 balls), Michael Leask (0 off 1 ball) and Oliver Davidson (0 off 1 ball) to complete his hat-trick. He then also got the wicket of Shafyaan Sharif on the final ball of the over to complete his five-wicket haul in the match.

Shepherd is now the ninth player overall to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Australia’s Pat Cummins is the only player to have two hat-tricks to his name in T20 World Cup history.

Full list of players with hat-tricks in T20 World Cups

Player Name Team Opposition Year Figures Venue Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh 2007 3/27 Newlands, Cape Town Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands 2021 4/26 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka South Africa 2021 3/20 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Kagiso Rabada South Africa England 2021 3/48 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Karthik Meiyappan UAE Sri Lanka 2022 3/19 Simonds Stadium, Geelong Joshua Little Ireland New Zealand 2022 3/22 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Pat Cummins Australia Bangladesh 2024 3/29 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Pat Cummins Australia Afghanistan 2024 3/28 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Chris Jordan England USA 2024 4/10 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Romario Shepherd West Indies Scotland 2026 5/20 Eden Gardens, Kolkata

