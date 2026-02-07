Associate Sponsors

West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, are eager to mount a serious title challenge after finishing fifth in the previous edition, played on home soil

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 2:42 PM IST
Two-time champions West Indies are face Scotland in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
 

The coin flip of the match went in Scotland's way, who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  

Shai Hope (WI): Haven't won a toss in a while. Probably would've bowled as well. Every time we cross the line, we have to think we will win. Slightly delayed but he's in and raring to go. Whenever you represent the region, it's always a great feeling. 

Richie Berrington (SCO): We will bowl first. There's a real positive feeling around the group. We have got a fantastic week to prep ever since we came here to Bangalore. We had some really good performances in the last World Cup. We have got some young players coming into this side as well. Really good memories from that day in Hobart. 

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

 

Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif

 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7.
 
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

