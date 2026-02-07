West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in Scotland's way, who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss:

Shai Hope (WI): Haven't won a toss in a while. Probably would've bowled as well. Every time we cross the line, we have to think we will win. Slightly delayed but he's in and raring to go. Whenever you represent the region, it's always a great feeling.

Richie Berrington (SCO): We will bowl first. There's a real positive feeling around the group. We have got a fantastic week to prep ever since we came here to Bangalore. We had some really good performances in the last World Cup. We have got some young players coming into this side as well. Really good memories from that day in Hobart.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif