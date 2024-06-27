Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024 SF: Proteas on top, Afghanistan in deep trouble
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024 SF: Proteas on top, Afghanistan in deep trouble

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final LIVE SCORE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan full scorecard: Either of teams winning will qualify for the final for the first time and that will be a historic moment

Anish Kumar New Delhi
South Africa vs Afghanistan live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final
South Africa vs Afghanistan live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:49 AM IST
6:49 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shamsi takes two in a over

6:46 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Afghans 45-6 after 9 Overs

6:41 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rashid showing some class with the bat

6:33 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nortje strikes

6:31 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Afghans five wickets down

6:26 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen gets his third wicket

6:22 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Double wicket maiden for Rabada

6:19 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen strikes again, Naib departs

6:15 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naib hits a boundary

6:08 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen strikes in first over

5:37 AM

6:49 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shamsi takes two in a over

 
 
Over Summary:  4 Wd 0 W 0 W 0 ; Afghanistan 50-8 after 10 Overs; Naveen-ul-Haq0(1); Rashid Khan8(6)
 
Tabraiz Shamsi, comes into the attack and Janat smashes the first ball for FOUR.
 
Shamsi traps Janat off the third delivery. DRS taken-- it is wicket's hitting is umpires call. SEVENTH WICKET DOWN. Karim Janat lbw b Shamsi 8(13) [4s-1]
 
Noor Ahmad, right handed bat, comes to the crease and gets trapped in front of wicket for a duck. EIGHT AFGHAN WICKET IS DOWN. Noor Ahmad lbw b Shamsi 0(2)
 
Naveen arrives at the crease and blocks the last delivery of the over.

6:46 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Afghans 45-6 after 9 Overs

 
 
Over Summary:  2 0 B4 0 0 1 ; Afghanistan 45-6 after 9 Overs; Karim Janat4(10); Rashid Khan8(6)
 
Nortje continues and concedes three runs, excluding four BYES. 

6:41 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rashid showing some class with the bat

 
 
Over Summary:  0 0 1 0 4 4 ; Afghanistan 38-6 after 8 Overs; Rashid Khan8(6); Karim Janat1(4)
 
Rabada continues and Janat collects a single of the third ball.
 
Rashid produces an excellant batting skills, hitting on through covers for FOUR while end the over a powerful square cut for FOUR. 

6:33 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nortje strikes

Over Summary:  0 0 W 0 Wd 0 0 ; Afghanistan 29-6 after 7 Overs; Rashid Khan0(3); Karim Janat0(1)
 
Anrich Nortje, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and gets the wicket of Omarzai in search of a big hit. Afghanistan is staring down the barrel after Omarzai hits the one straight to sweeper cover. It is getting over quickly now. Afghanistan need to some stability but they lack any recognised batter now. Azmatullah c Tristan Stubbs b Nortje 10(12) [4s-2]
 
Rashid Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease and blocks the ball on the stumps. 
 
There is some heated exchange between Rashid and Nortje, not words just the stares. 

6:31 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Afghans five wickets down

 
 
Over Summary:  0 4 0 0 1 0 ; Afghanistan 28-5 after 6 Overs; Karim Janat0(1)Azmatullah Omarzai10(9)
 
Rabada continues and Omarzai defends the first ball without much foot movement.
 
Omarzai smashes the second ball over covers for FOUR. Rabada bowls two DOT deliveries before Omarzai collects a single.
 
 
 

6:26 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen gets his third wicket

 
 
Over Summary:  1 0 0 0 2 W ; Afghanistan 23-5 after 5 Overs; Nangeyalia Kharote2(7); Azmatullah Omarzai5(4)
 
Jansen continues and Omarzai gets an thick inside edge to square leg for a single. 
 
Nangeyalia Kharote is not making much of foot movement and playing the deliveries from the crease, still unable to score his first runs. 
 
The pressure is building on Kharote tries to smash while moving away from the stumped, misses completely. 
 
Kharote, finally, gets his innings underway by clipping the ball on the pads towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. 
 
A back of delivery down the leg side, Kharote tries to put manages only edge and de Kock completes the catch. 
 
Afghans' five batters are back to pavillion in just five overs.

6:22 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Double wicket maiden for Rabada

 
 
Over Summary:  Wd 4 0 Wd W 0 0 4 ; Afghanistan 20-2 after 4 Overs; Azmatullah Omarzai4(3); Ibrahim Zadran2(4)
 
Kagiso Rabada, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and starts with a peach of delivery, castles Ibrahim Zadran with an inswinger. 
 
Mohammad Nabi, right handed bat, comes to the crease and defends the first two balls he faced. 
 
Rabada once again produces a peach of delivery, cleaning up Nabi. Nabi b Rabada 0(3)
 
Nangeyalia Kharote, left handed bat, comes to the crease and survives the remaining two deliveries. 
 
DOUBLE WICKET MAIDEN from Rabada

6:19 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen strikes again, Naib departs

 
 
Over Summary:  Wd 4 0 Wd W 0 0 4 ; Afghanistan 20-2 after 3 Overs; Azmatullah Omarzai4(3); Ibrahim Zadran2(4)
 
Jansen continues and starts with a WIDE. Naib hits the first ball for FOUR.
 
Jansen cleans up Naib and gives the Proteas the second breakthrough. Gulbadin b Marco Jansen 9(8) [4s-2]
 
Azmatullah Omarzai, right handed bat, comes to the crease and hits the last ball of the over for FOUR.
 

6:15 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naib hits a boundary

 
 
Over Summary:  1 4 0 0 0 1 ; Afghanistan 10-1 after 2 Overs; Gulbadin Naib5(5); Ibrahim Zadran2(4)
 
Keshav Maharaj, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack and concedes six runs, including a boundary to Naib off the second delivery.
 

6:08 AM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jansen strikes in first over

Over Summary:  L1 0 0 1 0 Wd Wd W ; Afghanistan 4-1 after 1 Over; Rahmanullah Gurbaz0(3); Ibrahim Zadran1(3)
 
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are at the crease. Gurbaz is on strike. Marco Jansen opens the attack

Marco Jansen gets the wicket of Gurbaz off the last delivery after bowling two wides down the leg side. 

Gurbaz edges the final ball of the over to first slip as Hendricks takes a low catch. Gurbaz c Reeza Hendricks b Marco Jansen 0(3)

The Afghanistan's opening stand has been one of their mantras to notch up victories. It is not today!! Will the middle-order step up today, wait and watch

5:37 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: SA Playing 11

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

5:36 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: AFG Playing XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

5:36 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: South Africa Playing 11 Live updates

The Proteas are also unchanged from their previous match.

5:35 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: Afghanistan Playing 11 Live updates

Afghanistan have made no changes in their XI from previous match.

5:33 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: SA vs AFG LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan wins the toss and elects to bat first.

In the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, first-time semi-finalists Afghanistan are taking on fourth-time semi-finalists South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Stadium in Trinidada today. Afghan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams are unchanged from previous match. 
Either of the teams winning will qualify for the final for the first time and that will be a historic moment as they will face the winner of the India vs England semi-final which will be played later in the day. 
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11
South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Afghanistan (AFG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs AFG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Live streaming
SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check SA vs AFG  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:03 AM IST

Explore News