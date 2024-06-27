SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024 SF: Proteas on top, Afghanistan in deep trouble

In the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, first-time semi-finalists Afghanistan are taking on fourth-time semi-finalists South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Stadium in Trinidada today. Afghan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams are unchanged from previous match.

Either of the teams winning will qualify for the final for the first time and that will be a historic moment as they will face the winner of the India vs England semi-final which will be played later in the day.

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11

South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Afghanistan (AFG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs AFG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Live streaming

SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

