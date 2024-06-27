SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024 SF: Rashid wins toss, elects to bat first
T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final LIVE SCORE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan full scorecard: Either of teams winning will qualify for the final for the first time and that will be a historic moment
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, first-time semi-finalists Afghanistan are taking on fourth-time semi-finalists South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Stadium in Trinidada today. Afghan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams are unchanged from previous match.
Either of the teams winning will qualify for the final for the first time and that will be a historic moment as they will face the winner of the India vs England semi-final which will be played later in the day.
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11
South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Afghanistan (AFG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs AFG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Live streaming
SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:37 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: SA Playing 11
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
5:36 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: AFG Playing XI
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
5:36 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: South Africa Playing 11 Live updates
The Proteas are also unchanged from their previous match.
5:35 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: Afghanistan Playing 11 Live updates
Afghanistan have made no changes in their XI from previous match.
5:33 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: SA vs AFG LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan wins the toss and elects to bat first.
5:31 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 1: SA vs AFG LIVE TOSS
The much-awaited toss between South Africa and Afghanistan is just moments away. Stay tuned
5:30 AM
T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11 prediction
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
5:13 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head
- Total matches played: 2
- South Africa won: 2
- Afghanistan won: 0
- No result: 00
- Abandoned: 00
5:05 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 first semifinal: South Africa vs Afghanistan
In the first semifinal of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan at Brian Lara Stadium.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:03 AM IST