South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: Bosch gets his second as Sohaib departs on 6

In Match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. There has been overcast conditions in Delhi since morning. The covers were on multiple times in the morning. The natural condition is also not sufficient as flood lights are partial on at the Kotla Stadium.

Already through to the next round with three wins from three matches, the Proteas have been one of the standout teams of the group stage. Their campaign has featured a dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan and a dominant seven-wicket victory over New Zealand.

South Africa vs UAE Playing 11 United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

While the match is inconsequential in terms of qualification, South Africa will be keen to iron out a few concerns — especially the form of young batter Dewald Brevis. The big-hitting youngster has not yet produced a major innings in the tournament, managing scores of six, 23 and 21 in his three outings so far.

In contrast, South Africa’s top order has looked solid. Quinton de Kock, captain Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton have all registered at least one half-century, giving the side strong starts in the tournament.

For UAE, the fixture offers a rare chance to compete against a high-quality South African pace attack featuring Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Such match-ups are uncommon at the international level, as many Proteas players are usually involved in the SA20 league, which clashes with the UAE’s ILT20.

The conditions at the Feroz Shah Kotla are expected to be batting-friendly, and South Africa may look to bat first and make the most of a placid track as they build momentum for the knockout phase.

Stay tuned for live updates.