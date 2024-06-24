Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Sri Lanka sports minister denies night club visit caused team's T20 WC exit

Sri Lanka sports minister denies night club visit caused team's T20 WC exit

Sri Lanka could not progress to the Super 8s stage, finishing third in Group D behind South Africa and Bangladesh, who made the grade

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando
Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Monday challenged the critics to prove that the alleged night club visit had caused the cricket team's premature exit in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Sri Lanka could not progress to the Super 8s stage, finishing third in Group D behind South Africa and Bangladesh, who made the grade.

"I challenged them (critics) to prove it, and I will resign if they can prove it," Fernando said referring to a comment reportedly made by his predecessor.

It has been alleged that the team was late for a practice session due to their late night-out.

Fernando had taken over the ministry in November 2023 from Roshan Ranasinghe, who was removed from the post by president Ranil Wickremesinghe following his action to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket management and appoint an interim committee.

The International Cricket Council had subsequently suspend Sri Lanka's membership due to government interference.

Fernando said all the facilities were provided by the cricket governing body to the players.

Sri Lanka, who were champions in 2014, lost in the ongoing World Cup to South Africa and Bangladesh, while their game against Nepal was washed out. They only registered a win against the Netherlands.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

