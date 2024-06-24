Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma: Fastest fifty by Indians in T20 World Cup

It was during this inning of his that Rohit also became the first batter in T20 international history to smash 200 sixes

Indian cricket team captian Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024, Warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Saturday, June 1, 2024. India won by 60 runs. (Photo: PTI)
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Rohit Sharma smashed fifty off just 19 balls against Australia in the last Super 8 match for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024. In his knock at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, the Indian skipper smashed Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in one over, hitting four sixes in it. 

It was during this inning of his that Rohit also became the first batter in T20 international history to smash 200 sixes. With this fifty in 19 balls, Rohit became the third fastest half-centurion in World Cup history for India. 

Check India vs Australia full scorecard here

Fastest fifty by Indians in T20 World Cup history 

Player Balls Match Date
Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England 19/09/07
KL Rahul 18 India v Scotland 05/11/21
Rohit Sharma 19 Australia vs India 24/06/24
Yuvraj Singh 20 India v Australia 22/09/07
Suryakumar Yadav 23 India v Zimbabwe 06/11/22

Most sixes in T20 Internationals

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 157* 149 20 4114 121* 31.89 2932 140.31 5 30 12 370 200
MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2022 122 118 7 3531 105 31.81 2602 135.7 2 20 3 309 173
JC Buttler (ENG) 2011-2024 123 113 23 3241 101* 36.01 2216 146.25 1 24 7 296 137
GJ Maxwell (AUS) 2012-2024 113* 103 17 2580 145* 30 1668 154.67 5 11 4 215 133
N Pooran (WI) 2016-2024 95 87 9 2076 98 26.61 1528 135.86 0 12 2 142 132

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

