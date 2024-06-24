AUS vs IND: Rohit misses out on century, puts India ahead in revenge match

Rohit Sharma, with an amazing 40-ball 92 against Australia in India's last Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024, put the Indian team in an advantageous position in what is being touted as the 'revenge game' for the Indian team which lost to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023.
It is a must-win game for Australia and if India manages to beat them, they might get knocked out depending upon the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match later in the day (Tuesday according to IST).
Check India vs Australia full scorecard here
Had Rohit hit the century, he would have become the second Indian to score a century in a T20 World Cup game. He could have joined the only other centurion in T20 World Cups from India- Suresh Raina in an elite list.
Records Galore as Rohit lights up St Lucia | India vs Australia
- Rohit Sharma hits fastest fifty, taking only 19 balls, in 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Fastest fifty against Australia in all T20Is - 19 balls
- First batter to hit 200 sixes in Men's T20 Internationals
- Rohit Sharma is the only batter in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to score 50 runs in a powerplay.
- Rohit's 8 sixes is the most an Indian batter hit in a T20 World Cup innings
Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups
101 S Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010
92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024
89* V Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016
82* V Kohli vs Aus Mohali 2022
82* V Kohli vs Pak Melbourne 2022
Incidentally Raina, did it in the Caribbean when he smashed 101 off 60 balls at this ground in Gros Islet during the 2010 T20 World Cup. Back then, the ground was known as Beausejour Cricket Ground.
Players with a T20 World Cup century to their name
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Scorecard
|CH Gayle (WI)
|117
|75
|57
|7
|10
|205.26
|West Indies
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|11/09/07
|T20I # 20
|SK Raina (IND)
|101
|85
|60
|9
|5
|168.33
|India
|v South Africa
|Gros Islet
|02/05/10
|T20I # 155
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|100
|80
|64
|10
|4
|156.25
|Sri Lanka
|v Zimbabwe
|Providence
|03/05/10
|T20I # 157
|BB McCullum (NZ)
|123
|72
|58
|11
|7
|212.06
|New Zealand
|v Bangladesh
|Pallekele
|21/09/12
|T20I # 267
|AD Hales (ENG)
|116
|97
|64
|11
|6
|181.25
|England
|v Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|27/03/14
|T20I # 387
|Ahmed Shehzad (PAK)
|111
|96
|62
|10
|5
|179.03
|Pakistan
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|30/03/14
|T20I # 392
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|103
|91
|63
|10
|5
|163.49
|Bangladesh
|v Oman
|Dharamsala
|13/03/16
|T20I # 534
|CH Gayle (WI)
|100
|94
|48
|5
|11
|208.33
|West Indies
|v England
|Wankhede
|16/03/16
|T20I # 537
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|101
|104
|67
|6
|6
|150.74
|England
|v Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|01/11/21
|T20I # 1382
|RR Rossouw (SA)
|109
|90
|56
|7
|8
|194.64
|South Africa
|v Bangladesh
|Sydney
|27/10/22
|T20I # 1847
|GD Phillips (NZ)
|104
|87
|64
|10
|4
|162.5
|New Zealand
|v Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|29/10/22
|T20I # 1850
Rohit, during his knock, also became the first cricketer in T20 internationals to smash 200 sixes in the format. He leads the second-placed Martin Guptill of New Zealand by a huge margin.
Rohit's 92 is the third-highest individual score in the T20 World Cup 2024 behind West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and Aaron Jones of the USA.
Highest scores in T20 World Cup 2024
|Batter
|Runs
|Balls
|Sr
|Vs
|4s
|6s
|Nicholas Pooran
|98
|53
|184.91
|Afghanistan
|6
|8
|Aaron Jones
|94
|40
|235
|Canada
|4
|10
|Rohit Sharma
|92
|39
|235.9
|Australia
|7
|8
|Philip Salt
|87
|47
|185.11
|West Indies
|7
|5
|Jos Buttler
|83
|38
|218.42
|United States
|6
|7