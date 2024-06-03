Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Sri Lanka to the Netherlands: Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka to the Netherlands: Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history

The Netherlands have the unwanted record for the lowest total in T20 World Cup history to their name

Sri Lanka to the Netherlands Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history
Sri Lanka to the Netherlands Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh
Jun 03 2024
Sri Lanka registered their lowest-ever T20 World Cup score in the history of the tournament on June 3, 2024, as they bundled out for only 77 runs in 19.1 overs against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York during their T20 World Cup 2024 opening match. 

This was the 14th-lowest score ever registered in the history of the T20 World Cups. The Netherlands have the unwanted record for the lowest total in T20 World Cup history to their name. The first two lowest scores are in their name only.  

Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history

Team Score Overs Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
Netherlands 39 10.3 1 v Sri Lanka Chattogram 24 Mar 2014
Netherlands 44 10 1 v Sri Lanka Sharjah 22 Oct 2021
West Indies 55 14.2 1 v England Dubai (DICS) 23 Oct 2021
New Zealand 60 15.3 2 v Sri Lanka Chattogram 31 Mar 2014
Scotland 60 10.2 2 v Afghanistan Sharjah 25 Oct 2021
Ireland 68 16.4 2 v West Indies Providence 30 Apr 2010
Hong Kong 69 17 2 v Nepal Chattogram 16 Mar 2014
Bangladesh 70 15.4 2 v New Zealand Eden Gardens 26 Mar 2016
Afghanistan 72 17.1 1 v Bangladesh Mirpur 16 Mar 2014
U.A.E. 73 17.1 2 v Sri Lanka Geelong 18 Oct 2022
Kenya 73 16.5 1 v New Zealand Durban 12 Sep 2007
Bangladesh 73 15 1 v Australia Dubai (DICS) 4 Nov 2021
Sri Lanka 77 19.1 1 v South Africa New York 3 Jun 2024
India 79 18.1 2 v New Zealand Nagpur 15 Mar 2016
Afghanistan 80 17.2 2 v England Colombo (RPS) 21 Sep 2012

