Sri Lanka to the Netherlands: Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka registered their lowest-ever T20 World Cup score in the history of the tournament on June 3, 2024, as they bundled out for only 77 runs in 19.1 overs against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York during their T20 World Cup 2024 opening match.

This was the 14th-lowest score ever registered in the history of the T20 World Cups. The Netherlands have the unwanted record for the lowest total in T20 World Cup history to their name. The first two lowest scores are in their name only.

