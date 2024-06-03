T20 World Cup 2024: How much prize money will the winners, runners-up get?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 3 announced that the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will get the highest-ever prize money for any T20 World Cup

"Winners to get at least $2.45 million and the runners-up to get at least $1.28 million," the release by the ICC said. This means that the winners will get at least Rs 19.95 crore, while the runners-up will get Rs 10.64 crore.

What is the total prize money for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?



The total amount of prize money for the World Cup has been set at a whopping $11.25 million, which would be roughly equal to Rs 93 crore.

How much will every team participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 receive as prize money?



Every team receives a minimum of $225,000 for participating, which is equal to Rs 1.87 crore.

How much prize money will semi-finalists receive at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?



According to the ICC press release, the losing semi-finalists will walk away with $787,500 each, which would be equal to Rs 6.5 crore.

How much prize money will teams entering the Super 8 stage receive at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?



The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn $382,500 each, which will be equal to Rs 3.1 crore.

Are there any other rewards on offer?



The ICC further stated that the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th will receive $247,500 each, which will be equal to Rs 2 crore.

For each match that a team wins, they receive $31,154, which is equal to Rs 25 lakh. The wins in the semi-finals and final will not be rewarded with prize money.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

What did the ICC Chief Executive have to say about the historic prize money?



ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an out-of-this-world event.”