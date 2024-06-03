T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York or the Big Apple as it is being called properly will finally open its gates for its first official T20 match as Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in what is going to be the opening match for both teams in the T20 World Cup 2024.
South Africa has had the better of the islanders from the Indian Ocean in the shortest format and the Aiden Markram-led team would look to continue on that path.
New York pitch report for the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match
As was evident in the warm-up match between Bangladesh and India at the Big Apple, it is going to be a high-scoring venue. The Square boundaries are not every big and this will help the cause of the big hitters. As for the pitch, it did seem to have something in it for the bowlers.
New York weather forecast during the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match
It is going to be cloudy to start with and the pitch will have some moisture after overnight rain as suggested by the weather forecast of Accuweather for Nassau County in Long Island, New York. As time passes the sun will become more visible and there are no chances of a wash-out. This suggests that the captain winning the toss would look to field first.