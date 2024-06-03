T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York or the Big Apple as it is being called properly will finally open its gates for its first official T20 match as Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in what is going to be the opening match for both teams in the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa has had the better of the islanders from the Indian Ocean in the shortest format and the Aiden Markram-led team would look to continue on that path.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SL vs SA head-to-head in T20s

Proteas lead the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won 12 out of the 17 matches played between the two sides.

Total matches played: 17

Sri Lanka won: 5

South Africa won: 12

Tied: 0

SL vs SA head-to-head at New York Stadium

Both teams will be playing their first-ever match at this Stadium in Nassau County.

SL vs SA head-to-head in South Africa

Matches played: 6

Sri Lanka: 2

South Africa: 4

SL vs SA head-to-head in Sri Lanka

Matches played: 8

Sri Lanka: 2

SL vs SA head-to-head in Neutral Venues

Matches played: 3

Sri Lanka: 1

South Africa: 2





SA vs SL head-to-head at all venues in T20s



Results P SA SL Overall 17 12 5 Match Types T20 International 17 12 5 At Venues Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3 2 1 Newlands 2 1 1 R.Premadasa Stadium 5 4 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - SuperSport Park 2 2 - The Wanderers Stadium 2 1 1 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 1 - 1 In Countries Bangladesh 1 - 1 India 1 1 - South Africa 6 4 2 Sri Lanka 8 6 2 United Arab Emirates 1 1 - Tied- 1

New York pitch report for the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match

As was evident in the warm-up match between Bangladesh and India at the Big Apple, it is going to be a high-scoring venue. The Square boundaries are not every big and this will help the cause of the big hitters. As for the pitch, it did seem to have something in it for the bowlers.

New York weather forecast during the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match