Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / SL vs NED LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Two down, Lankans bring up their fifty
LiveNew Update

SL vs NED LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Two down, Lankans bring up their fifty

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sri Lanka vs Netherlands full scorecard: Netherlands need to win the match by over 30 runs to go past Bangladesh's net rate and hope Nepal beat Bangla Tigers

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live cricket score updates
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live cricket score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 6:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands will have one eye on Bangladesh vs Nepal clash when they lock horns with Sri in a Group D encounter at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday morning.
Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.
Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka's pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.
For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.
Netherlands have notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet they find themselves nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa have already sailed through.
T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11 
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SL vs NED live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NED Live streaming
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SL vs NED  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:39 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: 8 from the over

6:36 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Fifty up for Lanka

6:34 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: van Meekeren gets Kamindu

6:29 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Big over for the Lankans

6:26 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Logan van Beek into the attack

6:25 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: First boundary

6:23 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Spin from the other end

6:13 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Brilliant start for the Dutch

5:38 AM

Sri Lanka Playing 11 for today's match

5:37 AM

Netherlands Playing 11 for today's match

5:37 AM

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS UPDATES

5:23 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11 prediction

5:21 AM

Squad of both the teams

5:15 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's second match; Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

6:39 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: 8 from the over

 
Over Summary: 1 1 0 3 Wd 1 1; SL 58/2 after 8 overs
Dhananjaya de Silva (5), Kusal Mendis (31); Paul van Meekeren 2-0-21-1
 
van Meekeren continues from the other end and he continues to remain economical, going for just eight in this one. 
 

6:36 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Fifty up for Lanka

 
Over Summary: 1 1 1 1 1 0; SL 50/1 after 7 overs
Dhananjaya de Silva (3), Kusal Mendis (26); Tim Pringle 1-0-5-0
 
Spin is into the attack with Tim Pringle and Lanka brings up their fifty.
 

6:34 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: van Meekeren gets Kamindu

 
Over Summary: 6 Wd W 1 0 4 1; SL 45/1 after 6 overs
Dhananjaya de Silva (1), Kusal Mendis (23); Paul van Meekeren 1-0-13-1
 
Paul van Meekeren into the attack and in his first over, he gets the big wicket of Kamindu Mendis who has been caught by van Beek. Lanka lost their second. 
 

6:29 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Big over for the Lankans

 
Over Summary: 4 1 3 0 1 4; SL 32/1 after 5 overs
Kamindu Mendis (11), Kusal Mendis (18); Vivian Kingma 3-0-23-1
 
This is a big over for the Lankans as 13 runs come from it. The Lankan Mendis' are trying to maximise the last two overs of the powerplay and this has been a good attempt in that regard. 
 

6:26 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Logan van Beek into the attack

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 2 0 2; SL 19/1 after 4 overs
Kamindu Mendis (5), Kusal Mendis (11); Logan van Beek 1-0-5-0
 
After just one over of spin, we have pace back in the attack and Logan van Beek goes for five in his first over. 
 

6:25 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: First boundary

 
Over Summary: 0 1 1 1 4 0; SL 14/1 after 3 overs
Kamindu Mendis (4), Kusal Mendis (7); Vivian Kingma 2-0-10-1
 
The first boundary has come here for the Lankans and it has come from the willow of Kusal Mendis. 
 

6:23 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Spin from the other end

 
Over Summary: 1 0 1 1 0 1; SL 7/1 after 2 overs
Kamindu Mendis (2), Kusal Mendis (2); Aryan Dutt 1-0-4-0
 
After Kingma's brilliant first over, it is spin from the other end into the attack. Aryan Dutt goes for four in his first over. 
 

6:13 AM

Sri Lanka vs NED Live Updates: Brilliant start for the Dutch

 
Over Summary: 0 W 0 0 Wd Wd 0 Wd 0; SL 3/1 after 1 overs
Kamindu Mendis (0), Kusal Mendis (0); Vivian Kingma 1-0-3-1
 
This has been a brilliant start from the Dutch as Vivian Kingma has got the wicket Pathum Nissanka in the first over itself. 
 

5:38 AM

Sri Lanka Playing 11 for today's match

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

5:37 AM

Netherlands Playing 11 for today's match

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

5:37 AM

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Netherlands captain won the toss and elects to field first.

5:23 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11 prediction

 

Sri Lanka playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Netherlands playing 11 probable: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

5:21 AM

Squad of both the teams

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka.
 
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Kyle Klein

5:15 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's second match; Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupNetherlandsSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:12 AM IST

Explore News