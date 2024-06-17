In Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands will have one eye on Bangladesh vs Nepal clash when they lock horns with Sri in a Group D encounter at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday morning.

Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.

Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka's pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.

For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.

Netherlands have notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet they find themselves nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa have already sailed through.

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SL vs NED live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NED Live streaming

SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

