SL vs NED LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sri Lanka vs Netherlands full scorecard: Netherlands need to win the match by over 30 runs to go past Bangladesh's net rate and hope Nepal beat Bangla Tigers
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands will have one eye on Bangladesh vs Nepal clash when they lock horns with Sri in a Group D encounter at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday morning.
Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.
Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka's pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.
For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.
Netherlands have notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet they find themselves nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa have already sailed through.
T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SL vs NED live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NED Live streaming
SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:38 AM
5:37 AM
5:37 AM
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Netherlands captain won the toss and elects to field first.
5:23 AM
T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs NED Playing 11 prediction
Sri Lanka playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Netherlands playing 11 probable: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
5:21 AM
Squad of both the teams
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka.
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Kyle Klein
5:15 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's second match; Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:12 AM IST