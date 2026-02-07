T20 WC 2026: Bumrah likely to miss India's opening match against USA

The defending champions India could be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, with the fast bowler doubtful after missing a training session on the eve of the game.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Faheem cameo helps Pakistan survive late scare Bumrah was slightly under the weather and is understood to have been running a mild temperature, prompting the team management to consider a cautious approach at the very start of the tournament.

Precautionary approach from team management

With the India–USA fixture expected to be a relatively one-sided contest, the Indian camp is not keen to take any early risks with their most important fast bowler. Bumrah did not bowl at the nets on Friday, which fuelled speculation that he could be rested as a purely precautionary measure rather than due to any serious fitness concern.

Bumrah remains central to India’s white-ball plans, especially with tougher assignments lined up later in the group stage and beyond. The focus, therefore, is firmly on managing his workload and ensuring he is fully fit for the more demanding phases of the tournament. Siraj on standby if Bumrah sits out In case Bumrah does not recover in time for Saturday’s match, Mohammed Siraj is expected to step into the playing XI. Siraj joined the squad on Friday evening and is the most likely replacement if the team opts to rest Bumrah. However, with Hardik Pandya likely to take the new ball, Siraj may have to operate as a first-change bowler rather than opening the attack. The think tank is weighing combinations that allow flexibility while keeping the bowling unit balanced.