T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11, toss time, live streaming

The stage is set for an exciting start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as Pakistan (PAK) and the Netherlands (NED) face off in Match 1 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on Saturday, February 7.

Pakistan enters the tournament with great confidence after sweeping Australia 3-0 in their recent T20I series. Led by Salman Ali Agha, they will need to tread carefully, as a defeat in this opening match could already end their World Cup hopes. Additionally, Pakistan's decision to skip their Group A fixture against India may harm their net run rate (NRR) and overall standing in the points table.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: PAK skipper Salman looking to avoid outside noise On the other hand, the Netherlands are struggling in T20 cricket, having failed to win any of their recent 20-over games, including the warm-ups. With little momentum heading into the tournament, the Dutch will be eager to turn things around and make a strong statement by defeating the 2009 champions Pakistan in their opening match, setting the tone for their campaign in the 20-team event. Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed

Netherlands playing 11: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Matches: 2 PAK won: 2 NED won: 0 Tie: 0 Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq Netherlands squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7. What will be the venue for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. What time will the toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.