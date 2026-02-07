ICC T20 world cup 2026 opening ceremony, performers list, live streaming

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin with an electrifying opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This grand event will set the tone for the tournament, bringing together music, entertainment, and a stunning display to kick off the action-packed competition.

Musical Extravaganza Featuring Rishab Sharma, Shivamani, and More

The opening ceremony will feature an unforgettable musical performance, with renowned Indian artist Rishab Sharma and legendary percussionist Shivamani taking the stage. Their vibrant and energetic performance is set to captivate fans, bringing a perfect blend of rhythm and melody to mark the beginning of the tournament. The musical medley will pump up the atmosphere, leading seamlessly into the next stage of the event.

The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy's Grand Entrance ALSO READ: Blow to India World Cup plans: Harshit Rana ruled out due to knee injury The crowning moment of the evening will be the arrival of the gleaming ICC T20 World Cup Trophy, making its grand entrance in a way never seen before. A jetpack performer will soar into the stadium, carrying the coveted trophy with an impressive aerial display. This dramatic arrival will capture the attention of fans and mark the official start of the 2026 World Cup. Hero’s Welcome for the Trophy and Key Figures After the trophy's grand arrival, the excitement continues with stellar musical and dance performances. Chart-topping artist Badshah will set the stage on fire with a high-energy live show, followed by Nora Fatehi who will dazzle the crowd with an electrifying dance performance, accompanied by a large troupe of dancers. The ceremony will reach its peak as both stars unite for an unforgettable grand finale. As the T20 World Cup Trophy touches down, it will be welcomed by the ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, and former Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. The two will be joined by 20 young ambassadors representing each of the participating nations. Together, they will raise the excitement levels as they officially launch the tournament, signaling the start of what promises to be an unforgettable month of cricket.